Europe

1 arrested after Dutch police discover 47 illegal migrants hidden in truck bound for the UK

The discovery, made in a European port town, involved men, women and children of various nationalities

Associated Press
Published
Dutch military police found 47 illegal migrants hidden in a truck that was about to board a ferry to the United Kingdom, the force said Wednesday.

The men, women and children of various nationalities were discovered Tuesday night in the port town of Hook of Holland after a dog trained to sniff out people alerted officers, the Marechaussee force said in a statement.

6 DETAINED IN BELGIUM AND THE NETHERLANDS OVER SUSPECTED ILLEGAL EXPORTS

The Dutch truck driver was detained on suspicion of people smuggling, and his illicit passengers will be handed over to migration authorities in the Netherlands, according to the statement.

While interceptions of this scale are rare in the Netherlands, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in preventing illegal migration, particularly along the North Sea coast.

Interceptions of such large numbers of migrants are rare in the Netherlands, but further along the North Sea coast, thousands of people from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of crossing the English Channel to the U.K.

More than 27,300 have done that this year, a decline on the 46,000 who made the journey in all of 2022.

DUTCH COURT RULES IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES CAN'T SEND MIGRANTS BACK TO ITALY

Last month, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the government's plan to send some people arriving by boat on a one-way trip to Rwanda — intended to discourage others from making the risky sea crossing — was illegal because Rwanda isn't a safe country for refugees.

The government said that it would strike a new treaty with Rwanda to address the court’s concerns. Britain has already paid the East African country at least $176 million under the agreement inked in April 2022, but no one has yet been set to Rwanda.