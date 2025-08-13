FBI investigating midair brawl that forced Breeze Airways flight to divert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating after a sky-high brawl broke out Wednesday morning on a Breeze Airways flight from Virginia to California.

Breeze flight MX704, which was headed from Norfolk International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, diverted to Grand Junction Regional Airport in Colorado after a passenger onboard "initiated a physical altercation with other guests and flight attendants," the airline told Fox News Digital.

Grand Junction Police Department officials told Fox News Digital that an intoxicated male passenger "became agitated," and started "yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard."

Airline staff placed the man in restraints twice, but he was able to break free both times, police said.

MAN ARRESTED WITH FULLY LOADED AR-15 AND KNIVES OUTSIDE PALM BEACH AIRPORT FREQUENTED BY TRUMP

While the airline told Fox News Digital one flight attendant and one guest were evaluated for minor injuries, police said no injuries were reported to law enforcement.

When the plane landed, the passenger was taken into custody by the Grand Junction Police Department at the direction of the FBI and remains at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

"This is an ongoing investigation and any further information and charges will be released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the department wrote in a statement.

TERRIFIED PASSENGERS 'FLEW OUT OF THEIR SEATS' DURING DRAMATIC SOUTHWEST NOSEDIVE TO AVOID MID-AIR CRASH

Breeze Airways is a U.S.-based low-cost airline that was launched in May 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman.

The carrier offers nonstop flights to about 70 locations, including smaller airports that would normally require layovers.

"Our focus now is on taking care of our Crew and remaining Guests who have been unfairly inconvenienced by this unfortunate event and getting them safely to their final destination as quickly as possible," the airline wrote in a statement.

PASSENGERS REMOVED FROM PLANE, ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED VODKA-INDUCED DRUNK AND DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR

Breeze offers four different fare options that the company said "reflect our commitment to kindness," including "No Flex," "Nice," "Nicer" and "Nicest."

Certain flights start at less than $40 per ticket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FBI Denver did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.