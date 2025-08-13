Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

FBI investigating midair brawl that forced Breeze Airways flight to divert

Breeze Airways said an intoxicated male passenger yelled racist slurs, waved a skateboard around and started a fight

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
The FBI is investigating after a sky-high brawl broke out Wednesday morning on a Breeze Airways flight from Virginia to California.

Breeze flight MX704, which was headed from Norfolk International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, diverted to Grand Junction Regional Airport in Colorado after a passenger onboard "initiated a physical altercation with other guests and flight attendants," the airline told Fox News Digital. 

Grand Junction Police Department officials told Fox News Digital that an intoxicated male passenger "became agitated," and started "yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard." 

Airline staff placed the man in restraints twice, but he was able to break free both times, police said. 

A Breeze Airways Airbus A220 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Jacksonville on September 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

A Breeze Airways Airbus A220 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Jacksonville on September 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

While the airline told Fox News Digital one flight attendant and one guest were evaluated for minor injuries, police said no injuries were reported to law enforcement.

When the plane landed, the passenger was taken into custody by the Grand Junction Police Department at the direction of the FBI and remains at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

"This is an ongoing investigation and any further information and charges will be released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the department wrote in a statement.

Breeze Airways is a U.S.-based low-cost airline that was launched in May 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman.

The carrier offers nonstop flights to about 70 locations, including smaller airports that would normally require layovers.

"Our focus now is on taking care of our Crew and remaining Guests who have been unfairly inconvenienced by this unfortunate event and getting them safely to their final destination as quickly as possible," the airline wrote in a statement.

Breeze Airways flight 2725 to Fort Myers, Florida taxis to a takeoff runway at the Portland International Jetport on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Jetport is anticipating a 17-percent jump in passenger numbers this year, driven largely by expanding services offered by Breeze and Frontier Airlines.

Breeze Airways flight 2725 to Fort Myers, Florida taxis to a takeoff runway at the Portland International Jetport on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Breeze offers four different fare options that the company said "reflect our commitment to kindness," including "No Flex," "Nice," "Nicer" and "Nicest."

Certain flights start at less than $40 per ticket.

FBI Denver did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.
