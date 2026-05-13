MORNING GLORY: President Trump needs to finish the war against Iran once and for all

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My mornings begin with coffee — how did I ever get through high school without coffee? — and the "News Items" newsletter from John Ellis, longtime NBC News poobah whose reputation for fairness and seriousness led his hobby of collecting key stories and circulating a summary of them to friends and family to become an influential summary of the key stories from overnight as well as the obscure and the incredible (but always true and very well sourced).

John’s missive had been my 6 AM companion for so many years that when he decided to expand the shop, I was one of scores of recipients who said "Hey, I’ll invest a few bucks to grow that project — the country needs one newsletter that does not spin and can’t be spun," and over the next many years it’s grown into a replacement for the long march through the legacy outlets for an AM update on the world’s news.

"News Items" doesn’t have a slant, so when it opens with a "Well that really matters!" moment, I paused and considered its vast implications. Wednesday’s "News Items" began this way:

MORNING GLORY: PRESIDENT TRUMP MUST REJECT A SECOND MUNICH AND HOLD FIRM AGAIN IRAN

"1. The Trump administration’s public portrayal of a shattered Iranian military is sharply at odds with what U.S. intelligence agencies are telling policymakers behind closed doors, according to classified assessments from early this month that show Iran has regained access to most of its missile sites, launchers and underground facilities. Most alarming to some senior officials is evidence that Iran has restored operational access to 30 of the 33 missile sites it maintains along the Strait of Hormuz, which could threaten American warships and oil tankers transiting the narrow waterway. People with knowledge of the assessments said they show — to varying degrees, depending on the level of damage incurred at the different sites — that the Iranians can use mobile launchers that are inside the sites to move missiles to other locations. In some cases they can launch missiles directly from launchpads that are part of the facilities. Only three of the missile sites along the strait remain totally inaccessible, according to the assessments."

Having given up on the New York Times years ago — and the already infamous "rape-trained dogs" column from Nicholas Kristof must have sent more subscribers who relied on the platform for actual news as opposed to recipes and puzzles or The Athletic to the exits — I would not have known about that report early yesterday but for "News Items."

The newsletter can certainly be trusted to provide a faithful summary of a story from a platform that is not trusted by the center-right, but a story of consequence nonetheless.

The CIA — presumably the lead agency for the assessment that was leaked — is currently led by the very competent John Ratcliffe. But the CIA has a checkered record on Iran from 1979 when they didn’t see the Islamic Republic coming (much less what it portended) to 2007 when its "assessment" of Iran’s nuclear ambitions wholly missed the mark. That 2007 debacle should haunt consumers of this report:

"We judge with high confidence that in fall 2003, Tehran halted its nuclear weapons program."

So declared the opening words of the key judgments of the November 2007 National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on "Iran's Nuclear Intentions and Capabilities." The CIA might have had collaborators in the broader Intelligence Community in that enormous "swing and a miss" of an NIE 19 years ago, but the damage it did in handcuffing President George W Bush regarding Iran in his closing months was vast.

Of course President Obama spent eight years trying to find ways to welcome Iran into the community of nations —including the now infamous pallets of cash Obama sent the IRGC as part of the JCPOW—perhaps not realizing because of that 2007 NIE that the Islamic Republic was and would always remain a rogue and dangerous theocracy run by a two lunatic dictators in succession since 1979, fanatics whose whole plan was to build and use nuclear weapons to end first Israel and then any other opponent of its end-times apocalyptic vision including the U.S. if it could build the missile capable of reaching the homeland. No update and improved NIE was ever leaked even after Israel pilfered the entire Iranian nuclear file. But we know Team Obama was ideologicallly predisposed to play and lose the three-card monte Iran has been playing with the world for half a century.

That’s a longer way of saying that (1) the new assessment could be as wrong as 2007’s, but (2) hope isn’t a strategy especially when it comes to the battle with Iran. This time, as with 2007, the president ought to again go with the Intelligence Community’s assessment.

Which should mean that the next wave of planning for massive strikes on Iran’s arsenal should already be far advanced.

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Iran’s immediate response the to the February 28 attacks was to lash out not just at Israel and U.S. bases, but at a dozen other countries and their militaries and infrastructure. Like the proverbial wounded beast, the lunatic regime went wild. Noted. Iran wasn’t chastened or changed by the massive blows that rained down on it. Rather, the lunatics that remained regrouped and doubled and tripled down on vengeance.

It is relatively calm now with President Trump in China, but the "News Items" summary of the New York Times’ summary of the intelligence leak should mean the resumption of strikes when President Trump returns.

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There is no point to negotiation with the third string fanatics in Tehran. There is only the path of sustained degradation of their capabilities and strangulation of their economy. Perhaps the Artesh will tire of not getting paid. Perhaps some colonel in the IRGC figures out how to gather enough other colonels to pull off a coup. There are paths forward, but hard to see how internal resistance to the crazies atop the regime congeals absent military means combined with an economic vise.

None of the paths forward should include leaving Iran as it is. Lunatics in the neighborhood shouldn’t have hand guns or rifles. Lunatics on the world stage shouldn’t have missiles, mines, drones and enriched uranium. It really is that simple. Alone or with Israel and our Gulf Allies, President Trump has to finish the job.

Hugh Hewitt is a Fox News contributor and host of " The Hugh Hewitt Show " heard weekday afternoons from 3 PM to 6 PM ET on the Salem Radio Network, and simulcast on Salem News Channel. Hugh drives Americans home on the East Coast and to lunch on the West Coast on over 400 affiliates nationwide, and on all the streaming platforms where SNC can be seen. He is a frequent guest on the Fox News Channel’s news roundtable, hosted by Bret Baier weekdays at 6pm ET. A son of Ohio and a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Michigan Law School, Hewitt has been a Professor of Law at Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law since 1996 where he teaches Constitutional Law. Hewitt launched his eponymous radio show from Los Angeles in 1990. Hewitt has frequently appeared on every major national news television network, hosted television shows for PBS and MSNBC, written for every major American paper, has authored a dozen books and moderated a score of Republican candidate debates, most recently the November 2023 Republican presidential debate in Miami and four Republican presidential debates in the 2015-16 cycle. Hewitt focuses his radio show and his column on the Constitution, national security, American politics and the Cleveland Browns and Guardians. Hewitt has interviewed tens of thousands of guests from Democrats Hillary Clinton and John Kerry to Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump over his 40 years in broadcasting. This column previews the lead story that will drive his radio/ TV show today.