Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Vice President-elect Vance underwent minor surgery after Senate swearing in

Vance will be 'back at work tomorrow,' spokesperson said

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Vance continues meetings with GOP senators on Trump Cabinet picks Video

Vance continues meetings with GOP senators on Trump Cabinet picks

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the Cabinet confirmation process ahead of the Trump transition to the White House. 

Fox News recently learned Vice President-elect JD Vance went to George Washington Hospital Friday afternoon for a "planned" minor surgery. 

"The Vice President-elect is having long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow," Vance Spokesperson William Martin confirmed.

TRUMP GIVES JOHNSON 'COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT' AHEAD OF SPEAKERSHIP FIGHT

JD Vance

Vice President-elect JD Vance underwent minor surgery Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

JOHNSON BLASTS DEM ACCUSATIONS HE VOWED TO END OBAMACARE AS 'DISHONEST'

Vice President-elect Vance was on the hill before the operation as Vice President Kamala Harris swore in new senators.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics