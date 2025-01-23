US Capitol visitor completes entire tour armed with gun in security failure

A man from Massachusetts managed to take a handgun on a U.S. Capitol tour before eventually being arrested by law enforcement, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said.

Authorities said on Jan. 21, just a day after President Donald Trump was sworn-in, they received a lookout for a man, later identified as 27-year-old James A. Faber of Massachusetts, with reported mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, who was believed to be armed and in the area.

The USCP noted that when Faber went through the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) checkpoint, the magnetometers sounded and an officer performed a secondary hand search.

But the officer missed the handgun and the suspect was allowed inside.

Responding officers canvassing the area found the suspect's vehicle and Faber was stopped, searched, and arrested following his tour of the Capitol building, the USCP said.

Authorities said they found a small 9mm handgun, concealed in his waistband.

The USCP said that the officer who conducted the search was suspended, and that it is conducting an investigation into the incident.

"At this time, there is no indication that the man was coming to harm the Congress. Thankfully, nobody was hurt," they said. "The USCP demands the highest standards when it comes to screening visitors, so a full review of this incident has already been ordered, as well as mandatory refresher training on security screening, so this never happens again."

Faber was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the USCP for comment.