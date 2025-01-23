Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

US Capitol visitor completes entire tour armed with gun in security failure

The U.S. Capitol Police officer was suspended following the incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
First responders arrive at the US Capitol following reports of an arrest during Trump's visit to DC Video

First responders arrive at the US Capitol following reports of an arrest during Trump's visit to DC

The U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested a Virginia man who tried to set his car ablaze during President-elect Donald Trump's visit late Wednesday. (WTTG)

A man from Massachusetts managed to take a handgun on a U.S. Capitol tour before eventually being arrested by law enforcement, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said.

Authorities said on Jan. 21, just a day after President Donald Trump was sworn-in, they received a lookout for a man, later identified as 27-year-old James A. Faber of Massachusetts, with reported mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, who was believed to be armed and in the area.

The USCP noted that when Faber went through the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) checkpoint, the magnetometers sounded and an officer performed a secondary hand search.

But the officer missed the handgun and the suspect was allowed inside.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building with U.S. Capitol Police officers

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible as U.S. Capitol Police officers stand guard in a winter storm in the nation's capital on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Responding officers canvassing the area found the suspect's vehicle and Faber was stopped, searched, and arrested following his tour of the Capitol building, the USCP said.

Authorities said they found a small 9mm handgun, concealed in his waistband.

US Capitol Building surrounded by fence

US Capitol Building surrounded by fence in preparation for January 6th 2025. (Fox News Digital)

The USCP said that the officer who conducted the search was suspended, and that it is conducting an investigation into the incident.

"At this time, there is no indication that the man was coming to harm the Congress. Thankfully, nobody was hurt," they said. "The USCP demands the highest standards when it comes to screening visitors, so a full review of this incident has already been ordered, as well as mandatory refresher training on security screening, so this never happens again."

US Capitol security measures being put in place for Trump's inauguration

The US Capitol Building is surrounded by fencing in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 17, 2025.  (Fox News Digital)

Faber was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the USCP for comment.

