TSA tells Congress airport workers with alleged terror ties are not suspected terrorists

The Transportation Security Administration says none of the 73 airport workers found to have unspecified ties to terrorism is actually a suspected terrorist or threat to aviation security.

The TSA's deputy assistant administrator, Stacey Fitzmaurice, says a review concluded that they were not a threat. The Homeland Security Department's inspector general earlier found that the airport workers had terrorism-related activity codes associated with their names in a government terrorism database, and called them a "potential transportation security threat."

Fitzmaurice was testifying Tuesday at a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing.

She says her agency is still working on getting full access to the U.S. intelligence database used by Inspector General John Roth's office to initially associate the workers with security concerns.