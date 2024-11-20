Trump taps former WWE CEO for education secretary and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump taps former WWE CEO for education secretary.

2. US Embassy in Ukraine's capital temporarily closed.

3. FOX News' Trey Yingst speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy.

MAJOR HEADLINES

YOU'VE GOT A ‘FRIEND’ IN ME – Republican governor who clashed with the Biden admin is seeing light ahead. Continue reading ...

DEEP BLUE DISASTER – Dem mayor of crime-ridden city throws down dare to incoming Trump admin. Continue reading …

MIGRANT MAYHEM – Liberal hub votes to officially become sanctuary city after Trump victory. Continue reading …

DNA MIX-UP CLAIM – Illegal immigrant's brothers he threw under the bus may testify in Laken Riley case. Continue reading …

MAJOR DECISION – Killer mom's future up in the air as the moment she's waited 30 years for finally arrives. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NEW MISSION – JD Vance's Capitol Hill field trip to strategize moves and help jumpstart Trump's agenda. Continue reading …

BALANCE OF POWER – 5 uncalled House races to determine size of Republican majority. Continue reading …

‘BASIC ECON’ – Peter Thiel says Trump, Vance are right that immigration drives up housing costs. Continue reading …

REMOVING RESTRICTIONS – Louisiana lawmakers are weighing a constitutional amendment that would send more juvenile offenders to adult jails. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'RIDICULOUS’ – Jillian Michaels shreds Dems for turning on their own to defend trans athletes. Continue reading ...

'HE'S GOT A LOT OF...' – Imprisoned attorney Michael Avenatti comments on whether he expects Trump pardon. Continue reading ...

'UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL' – Netflix's 'MARY' movie gets social media backlash for casting Israeli actress as mother of Jesus. Continue reading …

SOMETHING'S MISSING – Jaguar dubbed 'Bud Light 2.0' after releasing modernist rebranding ad with androgynous models, no cars. Continue reading …

OPINION

MAY MAILMAN – How President Trump can save women’s sports on Day 1. Continue reading …

ARON PIN D’SOUZA – Mission for DOGE: Word limits could revolutionize government efficiency. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN’ – Country music star's wife known for standing up to cancel culture praises 'tide' turning. Continue reading ...

ROAD TO RECOVERY – Police officers shot after traffic stop on car reported stolen takes violent turn. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday traditions, foods, travel spots and more. Take the quiz …

‘AIN'T THAT SOME’ – Country singer tops CMA nominations despite roller-coaster year. Continue reading ...

BIG BITE – Pelican lets a tourist know how it feels about a selfie. See video …

WATCH

BILL CLINTON - Americans are more likely to elect a woman president if she's Republican. See video …

LARA TRUMP – It ‘would be an honor’ to serve as Sen. Rubio's replacement. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













