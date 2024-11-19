Mission for DOGE: Word limits could revolutionize government efficiency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an era where simplicity drives success – from viral tweets to lean startup principles – government remains a bastion of unnecessary complexity. Legislation, regulations, court filings and judgments routinely balloon into labyrinths of legalese, alienating citizens, overburdening officials and stalling justice.

It’s time for a radical, but simple, reform: implementing word limits to ensure brevity and clarity across government processes.

This isn’t just an abstract idea; it’s an actionable vision for President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). For DOGE’s leaders, Elon Musk, whose companies thrive on efficiency and innovation, and for Vivek Ramaswamy, this proposal should be the foundation of improving how America works.

The Problem: A Crisis of Complexity

Modern governance is drowning in words. At over 6,000 pages, the U.S. tax code is a prime example of how excessive complexity creates inefficiency. In the last 50 years, the IRS code has grown from 1.5 million words to nearly 10 million today. Regulations from federal agencies often span thousands of pages, rife with jargon that’s nearly impossible for the average citizen – or even experts – to decipher.

Court processes are no better. Legal briefs can run into hundreds of pages, and judicial opinions often resemble epic sagas more than simple judgments. The result? Delays, confusion, obfuscation and significant costs that disproportionately harm small businesses, individuals and under-resourced communities. Lawyers are incentivized to make the simple complex to increase their billable hours.

This tangled web doesn’t just slow progress; it breeds distrust. When government is unintelligible, it becomes inaccessible, undermining its legitimacy.

The Solution: Embracing Brevity

A mandatory word limit for laws, regulations and legal documents would be a game-changer. Much like Twitter’s early character limit forced users to distil their thoughts, word limits in governance would encourage disciplined drafting, accessible language and a sharper focus on priorities. The government could prioritize clarity, reduce waste and streamline decision-making by capping verbosity. Here’s what that might look like:

Legislation: Bills in Congress would be limited to a set number of words, accompanied by plain-language summaries to ensure transparency. Congress would cap the total word count for all U.S. legislation, thus forcing the removal of outdated legislation before new laws are adopted. Regulations: Federal agencies would adopt concise language guidelines, focusing on brevity, clarity and real-world applicability. Court Filings and Judgments: Caps on legal briefs and judicial opinions would expedite cases, lower costs and make justice more accessible.

Learning from Success

History shows us that brevity works. The U.S. Constitution, the foundation of American governance, contains fewer than 5,000 words. Contrast that with sprawling modern bills like the Affordable Care Act, which spans over 2,000 pages.

Internationally, countries like New Zealand and Singapore prioritize plain-language laws and regulations, earning them reputations for efficiency and transparency. America can – and should – follow suit.

Addressing the Critics

Skeptics might argue that word limits oversimplify complex issues. But complexity and verbosity are not the same. Word limits wouldn’t eliminate nuance; they’d force writers to clarify priorities and sharpen arguments. Excessive detail often obscures more than it reveals.

Additionally, this reform wouldn’t be a blunt instrument. Different types of documents – legislation, regulations, court opinions – would have tailored limits to balance brevity with necessity.

A New Path Forward

The introduction of word limits could begin with pilot programs - possibly a feature of the new Department of Government Efficiency. Congress could experiment with caps on nonessential legislation, while agencies like the SEC or FDA could test simplified rulemaking processes.

The benefits would ripple across the system: faster decisions, lower costs and a government that people can actually understand.

In a time when Americans are increasingly skeptical of government, a move toward brevity and clarity could rebuild trust.

Sometimes, fewer words speak louder. Let’s start counting.