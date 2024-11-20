US Embassy in Kyiv closed as 'potential significant air attack' looms

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, issued a warning after receiving "specific information of a potential significant air attack" allegedly taking place on Wednesday.

The embassy there is temporarily closed following the alert and employees are being asked to shelter in place.

"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the statement said.

Employees are being asked to take the following actions:

Monitor local media for updates

Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert

Immediately take shelter if an air alert is announced

Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency

This comes after Ukraine fired American-supplied long-range missiles into Russia on Tuesday, marking the first time for Kyiv to do so in the 1,000 days of war, which was authorized by President Biden on Sunday.

This was not the first time the embassy has issued a warning of potential danger and a significant attack.

It also issued a similar warning around Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday, warning that any attack on Russia supported by a country with nuclear power could be grounds for a nuclear response.

