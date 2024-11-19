Jillian Michaels shreds 'ridiculous' Dems for turning on Seth Moulton: This is why you got your 'butts kicked'

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels didn't mince words while grilling Democrats for attacking Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., after he spoke out against the far-left's stance on trans athletes in The New York Times.

"This is why your entire party got their butts kicked in the election," she said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

She continued, addressing Moulton: "Buddy, take a stand and dig in, because this is your moment. Really, honestly, wake up your team because you are going to lose not just this one, but all the others in the future if you don't turn this around for yourself. People are sick of it. It's ridiculous."

Michaels went on to criticize the Democratic Party for "shaming" people who dared to raise concerns about their stances during the 2024 election cycle, pointing to former President Barack Obama who scolded Black men for an apparent reluctance to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, allegedly because of misogyny and sexism.

DEMOCRAT RESPONDS AFTER SPARKING PROTESTS OUTSIDE OFFICE WITH DEFENSE OF WOMEN'S SPORTS

"Maybe they just didn't want their daughter playing against biological males. Maybe that was their concern. I cannot wrap my head around the party that the Democrats have become, and the more that you try to point out these issues, the more they're doubling down. It's almost radicalizing me to a place of coming at them just as hard," she continued.

"[To] this congressman, Mr. Moulton, dig in here. Don't back down. Keep doing what you're doing for the sake of your family and your party."

BILL MAHER LAMBASTS LIBERALS FOR DEFENDING TRANS INCLUSION IN WOMEN'S SPORTS, PRAISES SETH MOULTON

Moulton expressed his feelings on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women's sports during the New York Times interview, citing his position as a father of two young daughters.

He told the outlet, "Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face. I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that."

He later doubled down on his stance in a statement as he faced calls to resign and accusations of "betrayal" from members of his own party.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" earlier Tuesday, Moulton said Democrats hold a "strong record" of defending transgender people, including transgender kids.

"This isn't about trans kids either. That's another criticism I hear," he said.

"My kids are young. They play on coed soccer teams just like I did when I was their age, too. But, when they get older, when we're talking about competitive sports when people are a lot bigger, it's reasonable to have restrictions… for some reason, because of some orthodox litmus test in our party, we're not even supposed to entertain the idea, and I'm just saying, let's have a debate."