Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump's pit stop at Daytona 500

2. Daytona 500's overtime lap thriller

3. Migrant center forced to close

MAJOR HEADLINES

GREEN LIGHT – Transportation chief swipes media, Hillary Clinton with announcement about Musk. Continue reading …

DANGER AHEAD – What Trump is doing to prepare America from emerging threat — why US needs to be cautious. Continue reading …

ALONE AND AFRAID – Gabby Petito's ex reveals bombshell final phone call on day of murder. Continue reading …

PARTY CRASHER – Former Biden official slams Kamala Harris for crucial misstep on campaign trail. Continue reading …

MAGICAL MONEY? – New DOGE task force finds $2,000,000,000 that disappeared under Biden. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'WE ARE DEMANDING...' – Unions mount protest against Trump as they're set to take to the streets across America. Continue reading …

MOVING THE ‘BORDER’ – Red swath gains momentum in push to secede from blue state. Continue reading …

PEACE TALKS – Trump addresses Zelenskyy's involvement in negotiations to end Ukraine-Russia war. Continue reading …

GOING 'HOGG' WILD – Some Dems reportedly already turning on far-left DNC vice chair just two weeks into gig. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘WOKE POLICY’ – Veterans Affairs hospital chaplain shares Bible verse that allegedly got him sanctioned. Continue reading …

TELEVISION DRAMA – Jury foreman in CNN defamation trial speaks out about cable network. Continue reading …

'STEELE' THE SHOW – MSNBC host demands Democrats start giving a ‘damn’ about Trump, Musk in fiery rant. Continue reading …

CLEAR CUT – Independents take a stand on whether Trump is right to slash wasteful spending. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. RO KHANNA – Democrats must make the case that government can be effective and good. Continue reading …

CHELSEA MITCHELL – I’m a runner and I know the race to save women’s sports has started off great. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

LOVIN' IT – Hollywood star says living on a farm is a lot of 'work,' but has changed his outlook on life. Continue reading …

'BROKEN' SYSTEM – Doctor warns of the three health hazards threatening all Americans. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Which Philadelphia Eagle flew highest? Whose controversial 'gift room' is this? Take the quiz here …

RE'COOP' COSTS – Company gets creative with way to combat surging egg prices. Continue reading …

NOT JUST PIE IN THE SKY – GOP senator reveals her healthy dessert. See video …

WATCH

MIRANDA DEVINE – American power is showing its face again under Trump. See video …

TOM HOMAN – Trump has taken incredible action on the border. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













