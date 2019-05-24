Trump gives Barr green light to declassify 2016 campaign surveillance documents; Travel ban over abortion law

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Trump gives Barr the green light to unseal documents on the 2016 surveillance of the Trump campaign

President Trump on Thursday night issued a memo giving Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016. Trump also ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, blasted the move as an attempt to "weaponize law enforcement and classified information." Trump has long claimed his campaign was the victim of "spying," though the intelligence community has insisted it acted lawfully in following leads in the Russia investigation.

Last month, Barr ran into a buzz saw of criticism from Democratic lawmakers and media figures for testifying that “spying did occur” against the Trump campaign. But despite the backlash, the attorney general appeared to be referring to intelligence collection that already has been widely reported and confirmed.

Alleged Trump 'cover-up': A second generation of the 'Russia witch hunt'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim of a presidential "cover-up" is the second generation of the Russia collusion "witch hunt," according to a White House spokesman. Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley made the claim Thursday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," describing the continuing Democrat push for further investigations as "the Russia collusion hoax witch hunt 2.0." Gidley's comments came as Trump and Pelosi and other Democrats continued to snipe at each other over Wednesday's scuttled meeting on infrastructure. White House officials insist Trump was calm when he cut short the meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Pelosi and Schumer insist Trump was agitated and threw the equivalent of a presidential temper tantrum when he abruptly ended the session. The president has demanded Democrats end their "phony investigations" before he negotiates with them on issues like infrastructure. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo, TD Bank Thursday turned over Trump's financial records to Democrats in the House Financial Services Committee led by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Theresa May says she'll quit as Conservative leader June 7

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she will resign -- ending her months-long struggle to keep her job despite seething anger from her own Conservative Party over her handling of Brexit. "I believe it was right to persevere even when the odds against success seemed high. But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort," she said outside 10 Downing Street.

LA lawmakers approve Alabama travel ban over new abortion law

Los Angeles County's Board of Supervisors voted this week to enact a one-year ban on official travel to Alabama over that state’s controversial abortion law, which all but outlaws the procedure. Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who co-authored the motion with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, called the law an "attack not only confined to the residents of those states but an act of aggression upon all of us." The motion prohibits officials conducting business on behalf of the county from traveling to Alabama except for emergency response, training or assistance or “legally required matters where the failure to authorize such travel would seriously harm the County’s interests," Solis said in a statement.

Pete Hegseth op-ed: Let's stop second-guessing our war heroes

In a feature on FoxNews.com, "Fox & Friends" weekend co-host and Iraq war veteran Pete Hegseth explains why he wants critics to stop questioning the tactics U.S. troops employ on the battlefield. He writes the following: "We send men to fight on our behalf, and too often second-guess the manner in which they fight. Count me out on the Monday-morning quarterbacking — I’m with the American warfighter, all the way. ... I’m not talking about massacres or sheer recklessness. None of us ever contemplated the killing of women and children for sport. We didn’t shoot innocent civilians for fun. There may be a few deranged combat troops, and they will get their due. Yet, too often, when warfighters come home they are second-guessed. Prosecuted by lawyers who never left their air-conditioned offices or politicians with ulterior motives."

CLICK HERE to read Hegseth's commentary and tune in to "Fox & Friends" today, between 6 and 9 am ET, where he will further explain his point of view.

$44M #MeToo settlement for Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul accused of sex crimes by multiple women, has reached a tentative $44 million settlement to resolve lawsuits filed against him by his accusers, creditors and board members of his former film studio, according to multiple reports Thursday night. Under the proposed settlement, which has not been finalized, $30 million would be paid to the plaintiffs -- including former employees of Weinstein Co. -- and $14 million would go to pay legal fees, with the funds coming from insurance policies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

‘Ingraham Angle' Exclusive: Homeland Security boss defends against family-separation accusations at border.

Dionne Warwick says she doubts Beyoncé will reach icon status.

Dr. Drew Pinsky warns Los Angeles could be at risk of a deadly epidemic this summer.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trump rolls out second aid package for farmers worth $16B amid US-China trade war.

House passes major retirement reform bill: What it means for your 401(k), IRA.

McDonald’s not ready to jump on the plant-based meat bandwagon yet.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson questions whether sanctuary cities are protecting murderous members of MS-13 and argues that countless deaths could have been prevented.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Please remember our fallen service members this Memorial Day weekend! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.