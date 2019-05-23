Los Angeles County lawmakers vote to ban official travel to Alabama over abortion law

Los Angeles County's Board of Supervisors voted this week to enact a one-year ban on official travel to Alabama over that state’s controversial abortion law, which all but outlaws the procedure.

Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who co-authored the motion with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, called the law an "attack not only confined to the residents of those states but an act of aggression upon all of us."

The motion prohibits officials conducting business on behalf of the county from traveling to Alabama except for emergency response, training or assistance or “legally required matters where the failure to authorize such travel would seriously harm the County’s interests," Solis said in a statement.

ALABAMA LAWMAKER SEEKS TO CENSURE DEMOCRAT FOR COMMENTS ABOUT ABORTION, TRUMP JR.

“We must stand in solidarity and in opposition against extremist and unconstitutional laws that put the health and wellbeing of families at risk,” she added. “The constitutional and human right to a safe and legal abortion is part of the very fabric of the United States. As such, Los Angeles County will stand against all attempts to dismantle the protections afforded by Roe v. Wade and the U.S. Constitution.”

LESLIE MARSHALL: ALABAMA LAW BANNING ABORTIONS WON’T STOP ABORTIONS AND IS WRONG – HERE’S WHY

Alabama's anti-abortion law makes performing one a felony in nearly all cases except for when the mother’s life is at risk. It does not make exceptions for rape and incest. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the legislation earlier this month, prompting protests and calls from pro-choice advocates to boycott the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everyone knows that banning abortion won’t stop women from accessing abortion services even when it puts them in unsafe medical situations,” Kuehl said.

Solis said a letter will be sent to Ivey and other Alabama state lawmakers notifying them of the travel restriction. Another letter will be sent to governors of other states -- Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Utah – that have passed or floated similar anti-abortion bills.