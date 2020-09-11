Trump blasts Biden on jobs, NAFTA: 'He doesn't know what's going on'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First as we remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump blasts Biden's NAFTA ‘mistake’ during Michigan rally

One day after Democrat Joe Biden campaigned in Michigan, President Trump went there Thursday and ripped the former vice president's record on jobs and trade.

Trump told the crowd in Freeland, Saginaw County, that Biden had devoted his career to “offshoring Michigan’s jobs, outsourcing Michigan’s factories, throwing open your borders, dragging us into endless foreign wars, and surrendering our children’s future to China.

“Yesterday, Joe Biden was here in Michigan lying about his lifetime of cold-hearted globalist betrayals,” Trump continued, referring to Biden's past support for the Clinton-era NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreeement) deal.

The president pointed to a Biden interview on CNN, in which the Democrat conceded that the Trump-negotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement was better than NAFTA.

Biden "said he made a mistake" by supporting NAFTA, Trump told the crowd. "He doesn't know what's going on.

Biden "said he made a mistake" by supporting NAFTA, Trump told the crowd. "He doesn't know what's going on.

"I have the distinct pleasure of running against the worst presidential candidate in presidential politics," Trump continued. "Can you imagine if I lost to him? I'd have to say I lost to the worst candidate ever put up. Don't do that to me, Michigan."



Did Biden use teleprompter to answer questions? His spokesman won't say

Joe Biden's national press secretary tried to deflect a question Thursday about whether the Democratic presidential nominee used a teleprompter when answering questions from regular Americans earlier in the week.

The spokesman, TJ Ducklo, claimed President Trump's campaign was trying to use the issue as a "distraction."

"This is straight from the Trump campaign talking points," Ducklo told Fox News "Special Report" host Bret Baier.

"And what it does, Bret, is it's trying to distract the American people from ... ," Ducklo began to add before Baier interjected and called for a yes-or-no answer.



Earlier this week, video surfaced of Biden appearing to ask his staff to adjust a teleprompter during a Q&A session with AFL-CIO members.



Mueller team members ‘wiped’ phones during Trump probe, DOJ probe shows

Cell phones of multiple people on then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team were "wiped" for various reasons during the probe, newly released records from the Department of Justice show.

At least several dozen phones were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons -- and came before the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) could review the devices, the records show.

Mueller deputy Andrew Weissman "accidentally wiped" his phone twice after entering the wrong passcode too many times in March 2018, the records show, and lawyer James Quarles’ phone “wiped itself” without his intervention.

The documents were released after a lawsuit from the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch. They were first reported by Sean Davis of The Federalist.

The records say a phone belonging to FBI lawyer Lisa Page – whose anti-Trump texts with FBI agent Peter Strzok were of interest to investigators -- was restored to factory settings when the inspector general's office received it.



