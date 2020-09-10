Meghan McCain says the media is 'the enemy' for Republicans

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain declared on Thursday that the media is "the enemy" towards Republicans.

While discussing the fallout from Bob Woodward's book "Rage" and his recorded conversations with President Trump, McCain expressed doubt that the revelations about the president calling COVID-19 "deadly" will sway any Trump supporters to Joe Biden, telling her colleague Sunny Hostin that "this won't do it."

McCain pointed to the overwhelming "misinformation" that was shared about the disease early on in the pandemic and echoed remarks by White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told Fox News on Wednesday that he didn't feel that Trump was "distorting anything" about the coronavirus.

"As a conservative, I am always questioning big government. I’m always questioning our leaders. I think, for the most part, everyone who works in D.C. is an idiot," McCain quipped. "And I remember being told that masks are fine, and I can travel safely and the coronavirus was no worse than the flu for a long period of time, so there was a lot of misinformation.”

McCain then cited a CBS poll that showed 60 percent of the American people "distrust" President Trump when it comes to the coronavirus but that 65 percent distrust the media on the subject.

"If we go back in time, there was a period of time when Nancy Pelosi was going to Chinatown saying, 'Come around here,' it's racist to close the borders, that it's racist to put a cap on China, and I think it's bad all the way around," McCain explained.

The daytime host then pivoted back to Woodward's reporting, saying "I cannot tell you the levels of insanity and stupidity" for any politician to grant18 hours worth of interviews to a journalist.

"If Bob Woodward said, ‘Hey, Meghan, what did you have for breakfast?’ I would say, ‘Off the record, Bob, no comment!' Then I would call my war room and I would call my spin room I'd say, ‘What does he want, what’s going on, and what kind of angle does he have?’" McCain told her colleagues. "Because as Republicans, this is ‘Almost Famous’ all the time. They are the enemy and they are here to make you look bad, and the idea they are going to let, literally, a shark come in the White House, what do you think is going to happen?"

Liberal co-host Joy Behar fired back, telling McCain, "They’re not the enemy."

"For a Republican, the media is,” McCain replied. “I would never let my principal, ever under any circumstances, do an on the record interview with someone like Bob Woodward.”