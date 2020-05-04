Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump, at virtual Fox News town hall, predicts coronavirus vaccine by year's end, vows 'plague' will pass

As some states loosen lockdown restrictions in a bid to set the nation's battered economy on the road to recovery, President Trump endorsed a state-by-state approach at a Fox News virtual town hall on Sunday and predicted that a coronavirus vaccine could be available by December.

"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump told the moderators, Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, saying he was "very confident" in the assessment. "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

Asked by MacCallum if he was concerned about the potential risks of accelerating a vaccine and human trials, Trump responded: "No, because they're volunteers. They know what they're getting into ... They want to help the process."

That timeline was dramatically ahead of previous estimates from both public and private sector experts at the outset of the pandemic, which had said a vaccine could take up to 18 months, if not longer. But, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this weekend it was "doable if things fall in the right place" to have a vaccine by January. Click here for more on our top story.

Other coronavirus developments:

- Coronavirus vaccine may never come, health expert warns

- Trump says he wanted to take swift action against coronavirus

Florida preps for phase one of reopening amid coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gearing up for the majority of his state to enter phase one of the reopening process Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, and he says he’s optimistic.

DeSantis told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” he will exercise caution but has been looking forward to making progress. The only counties not beginning phase one this week: the harder-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- Trump takes swipe at Virginia's coronavirus response, says some states not reopening 'fast enough'

- Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown

- Coronavirus: What you need to know

Imported N95-style masks fall short on standards, potentially put Americans at risk for coronavirus

U.S. regulators and state officials are finding a significant number of imported N95-style masks fall short of certification standards, complicating the response to the coronavirus crisis and potentially putting some front-line workers at greater risk, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Recent tests by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that about 60 percent of 67 different types of imported masks tested allowed in more tiny particles in at least one sample than U.S. standards normally permit.

One mask that Niosh tested, sold in packaging bearing unauthorized Food and Drug Administration logos, filtered out as little as 35 percent of particles. Another, marked KN95, a Chinese standard similar to N95, had one sample test below 15 percent, far short of the 95 percent it advertised, Niosh said. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- VP Pence concedes: 'I should've worn a mask' at Mayo Clinic

- Trump rips WHO, China over coronavirus response

- Pompeo blasts China for suppressing coronavirus information, call it a 'classic Communist disinformation effort'

President Trump explains his increasingly hostile relationship with the media during the coronavirus pandemic.

