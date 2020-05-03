VP Pence concedes: 'I should've worn a mask' at Mayo Clinic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Pence addressed his decision not to wear a mask at his visit to the Mayo Clinic last week during Fox News' virtual town hall Sunday, telling moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum that he "should have worn a mask" despite the fact that he and everyone around him have been tested for the virus regularly.

"From early on the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] made it clear you wear a mask to prevent you from conveying the coronavirus to other people, and since the president and I are in the unique position... we're tested often, I didn't think it was necessary," Pence said.

"But, I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic and I wore it when I visited the ventilator plant in Indiana."

KAREN PENCE DEFENDS HUSBAND AFTER BACKLASH FOR NOT WEARING MASK

Days after coming under fire for his failure to abide by Mayo Clinic policy and enter without covering his face, Pence was spotted sporting a mask this past Thursday as he toured the General Motors ventilator production facility in Indiana.

Without further commenting on the matter, Pence -- who has been leading the coronavirus task force -- took the opportunity to praise the nation's response to the pandemic.

"I think it's really a statement about the American people, the way they have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing, wear masks in settings where they can't do that," Pence said.

PENCE CRITICISED FOR NOT WEARING MASK AT MAYO CLINIC

"I just have to tell you, I couldn't be more grateful to see the way the American people respond," he continued. "First, the president called for 15 days to slow the spread, then 30 days to slow the spread. This was a great hardship on people and families, but the American people did it and I believe it saved thousands of lives."

"As we continue to practice those principles, all of us together," Pence concluded, "I know we'll get through this."

Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.