President Trump takes swipe at Virginia's coronavirus response, says some states not reopening 'fast enough'

President Trump called out Virginia while criticizing some states that he said were failing to reopen "fast enough," during his Fox News Town Hall with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, focused on reopening America during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It depends on where you come from," Trump said on the "America Together: Returning to Work" Town Hall, acknowledging that some states that have been hit harder, like New York, will take longer to reopen, while he wished some others "would go faster."

“Many other states, really, where it's not too bad. It's always bad -- they lose anybody, it's bad, and every state has lost significant numbers of people. Whether you’re talking about 20 people or 25 people, that's a significant number of people," Trump said.

He went on to say, "Certain states are going to have to take a little more time in getting open and they’re doing that -- some states, frankly, aren't going fast enough."

Trump called out Virginia after Gov. Ralph Northam moved to continue his state's stay-at-home order until the middle of June.

"I really believe you can go to parks, you can go to beaches, you keep the spread, you stay away a certain amount and I really think the public has been incredible."

Trump noted that Americans were at the "high end of the plane" as opposed to the "low end of the plane" in terms of deaths because Americans generally have been handling social-distancing guidelines properly.