Axios reporter mocks NY Times' call for 'unbiased' DNC panel to investigate Biden: 'Is this satire?'

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan repeatedly mocked the New York Times editorial board Sunday, after they suggested that a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden be investigated – by none other than the Democratic National Committee.

The Times editorial called for records from Biden’s time in the Senate to be reviewed by what they called “an unbiased, apolitical panel, put together by the D.N.C.,” leading Swan to speculate whether the Times was actually serious.

“Is this satire?” Swan tweeted, quoting the above language.

Swan then said this editorial could be among the worst he has ever seen.

“I’ve seen some spectacularly stupid stuff from NYT ed board but this might take the cake,” he added.

The Times editorial equates their call for investigating Biden with their 2018 call for investigating Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh when sexual assault allegations were made against him during his confirmation process. Kavanaugh, however, was investigated by the FBI and questioned by senators from both parties, while the Times says a Biden probe should be done by his own party.

The DNC itself called the Times’ idea “absurd” in a statement from communications director Xochitl Hinojosa that was posted by ABC’s Johnny Verhovek and retweeted by Hinojosa herself.

“This is an absurd suggestion on its face,” Hinojosa said, setting aside “whether it’s the job of the DNC to do this kind of thing.”

Hinojosa’s reasoning is that Biden had already been vetted before becoming vice president in 2008, although Kavanaugh had also previously been vetted before being confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006.