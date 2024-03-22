Town fears the worst after entire police force suspended, Dem caught using racial slur and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

OFF THE BEAT – Town to suspend entire police force leaving residents shocked and on edge: 'We were blindsided.' Continue reading …

‘I HAVE PRIVILEGE’ – Democrat caught on camera using racial slur forced to apologize. Continue reading …

WILD STAMPEDE – Illegal immigrants storm US border in El Paso, knock over guards amid standoff over law. Continue reading …

SCAMMED INTO SQUATTING – Handyman issues urgent warning for innocent house hunters. Continue reading …

HOT WHEELS – Teen receives patriotic surprise after high school bans Old Glory display. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘SELF-DEFEATING’ – Biden admin quietly tying massive semiconductor push to DEI programs. Continue reading …

‘UTTERLY ABSURD’ – Senate Republicans poised to draw out 11th-hour vote on funding bills. Continue reading …

KEEPING QUIET – Longtime PA Dem facing 'tough' reelection silent on whether he endorses Squad member. Continue reading …

‘TAKE A GUY OUT’ – Carville advises Biden to have others do his 'wet work' against Trump. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

KING OF BEERS BLUES – Bud Light bedeviled by Dylan Mulvaney fiasco one year later. Continue reading …

‘DON’T SUPPORT THAT’ – Soros-linked orgs behind celeb campaign accused of glamorizing Palestinian terror symbol. Continue reading …

SCHOOL FIGHT – Frustrated parents, teachers demand schools bring back police to curb violence: 911 calls 'almost every day.' Continue reading …

‘DON’T BUY THAT ARGUMENT’ – Latino voters scoff at CBS News reporter asking if Trump's a threat to democracy. Continue reading …

OPINION

JONATHAN TURLEY – Democrats lost one precious thing at Hunter influence-peddling hearing. Continue reading …

SID MOHASSEB – You will inherit nothing, and the banks are to blame. Continue reading …











PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The left-wing intelligentsia has railed against the suburbs for decades. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The media's response to every challenge is a hoax. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – President Biden is aiding and abetting in the law breaking. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Google searches buried anything that ran counter to their point of view, regardless of truth. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HELL OF A HURDLE’ – Families would face tough time suing each other: experts. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Which Biden guest is resigning? Who's 'too hot' in Hollywood? Take our quiz! Continue reading …

GIANT LEAP – Meet the American who wrote the code to land men on the moon, computer-whiz mom Margaret Hamilton. Continue reading …

UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT – Luxury clinic known for famous patients faces scrutiny after reported attempt to breach Kate Middleton's records. Continue reading

TRAVEL HACK – Former airline industry employee insists she knows exactly how to make flying less stressful. Continue reading …

WATCH

KEVIN O'LEARY – Effort to seize Trump's assets is concerning financial markets globally. See video …

STEVE NIKOUI – Gold Star father praises GOP lawmakers after DC AG drops charges. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"For decades, the left-wing intelligentsia, such as it is, has enjoyed railing against the suburbs, calling them lily-white hotbeds of dysfunction, McMansions managed by Stepford Wives, drivers of climate change – it's endless ridicule and disdain."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

