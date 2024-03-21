JESSE WATTERS: The media's response to every challenge is a hoax

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why "no one" trusts the media on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Newsrooms went from, like, hungry, blue collar workaholics to snotty, insecure, lazy liberal arts grads known for social climbing and protecting a rigged system. They went to college in Connecticut, wear trucker hats to be ironic and consider the best day of the year the White House Correspondents Dinner. Even though they've never corresponded with anybody west of Chicago or south of Saint Louis. Anyone who calls them on their BS is a spaghetti stain.

…

NEW GALLUP POLL SHOWS CONSISTENT DISTRUST IN MEDIA, BUT BUMP IN CONFIDENCE FOR POLICE

How dare the press consent to being questioned. Reporters did the legwork. They write the truth. They're experts. But what's the legwork? They wrote what the CIA told them? They called a Democrat for a quote? They wrote the same thing their colleagues wrote? What kind of research do journalists do before they wrote Trump colluded with Russia? Well, they're experts at regurgitating hoaxes. Russia laptop, lab leak. Journalists told us school closings were good for kids. They could Zoom for seventh and eighth grade. They said they're following the science. They tell us the border is secure. There wasn't any inflation. If we had just listened to Johnny's spaghetti stain calling BS on reporters for the last four years, we would have been right on everything. And we were. Calling B.S. is the scientific method. You question everything until you can prove it. The journalists are supposed to call B.S. on the system. They're not supposed to defend the system and discredit Johnny's spaghetti stain for calling BS on them.

Elon Musk, right, dedicating his life to disrupting the system, innovating and protecting free speech. Don Lemon, a so-called journalist, is advocating for censorship and slanders Musk on behalf of the system, a system seeking to eliminate debate. Musk called B.S. on Lemon and exposed his narcissistic demands. He wanted a free truck, a ride into space, millions in cash and an equity stake. So Lemon turns around and calls Musk a racist homophobe for not allowing the shakedown.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesse Watters is about as White as they come. I have a hunch if I demanded $50 million, my own rocket and called Musk a racist drug addict, I'd get canned too. Because the media can't win the battle of ideas. Their response to every challenge is a hoax. The Russia hoax, fine people hoax, dictator on day one hoax. Now we got the bloodbath hoax. And then they scratch their heads and wonder why no one trusts them.