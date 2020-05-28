Texas driver accused in crash that left 3 dead tells officers 'I don't want to be drunk no more': report

A 23-year-old Texas driver accused of drinking, running a red light, and then causing a crash that left three people dead reportedly told responding officers: “I don't want to be drunk no more.”

Jose Arroyo is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault stemming from the fatal collision in Dallas early Monday.

Police believe he was driving drunk and speeding in an SUV before ignoring a red light and slamming into a car, KDFW reports. The crash killed Ernesto Deleon, 47, Ashley Deleon, 18, and Leslie Deleon, 19, while the girls’ mother – Laura Sanchez-Quiroz – was sent to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

"I don't want to be drunk no more,” a Dallas officer overheard Arroyo saying at the scene, according to an arrest affidavit viewed by the station. “I [expletive] up."

The station reports that Arroyo had been convicted in 2019 on a DWI charge in Dallas County.

In this most recent incident, investigators now are trying to figure out if Arroyo was overserved at a bar or nightclub prior to the crash, it added. The affidavit viewed by KDFW also said an officer who took him into custody noticed that Arroyo had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech and had breath that smelled of alcohol.

Friends of the Deleons tell KDFW that Sanchez-Quiroz is not yet aware of the losses her family has suffered in the crash — and they are trying to raise funds for funeral expenses.

Arroyo, meanwhile, is being held at Dallas County Jail on a $350,000 bond.