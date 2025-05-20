Expand / Collapse search
US Fires

Massive inferno engulfs $8.5M mansion near Obama residence in Washington, D.C.

About 20 fire vehicles and 100 firefighters responded to a blaze at the recently purchased Kalorama property

By Stephen Sorace , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
close
Two-alarm fire rips through three-story mansion in DC near Obama residence

A huge fire tore through a Kalorama mansion just blocks from former President Barack Obama’s D.C. home, prompting evacuations and a large emergency response in the upscale neighborhood. (@dcfireems/X)

A massive inferno ripped through a three-story mansion Tuesday morning in an upscale neighborhood in northwest Washington, D.C., just blocks away from the home of former President Barack Obama.

The blaze prompted nearby evacuations and a large emergency response in the Kalorama district, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, adding there was a separate fire at the same home Monday night caused by an accidental electrical issue.

The mansion was an unoccupied building undergoing renovations, authorities said. Public records show the six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom 1928 English Manor was purchased last month for $8.575 million.

While the first fire was contained to mostly one floor and required one truck to extinguish the blaze, Tuesday’s incident escalated to a two-alarm fire that became a "defensive operation using large outside streams," the fire department said. Approximately 20 vehicles and 100 firefighters responded to the blaze that engulfed every floor of the building, and both sides of the house were evacuated as a precaution.

2 DEAD AFTER SEPARATE FIRES STRIKE WASHINGTON, DC

roof on fire as smoke rises

A three-story mansion was engulfed in flames in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., this week. (@dcfireems/X)

Authorities added that "there was a mayday that was resolved with the firefighter safe and uninjured." 

2 DEAD AFTER HOUSE BURNS DOWN IN NEW JERSEY FOLLOWING 'GIGANTIC EXPLOSION,' CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

roof of mansion damaged and scorched after firefighters attend to scene

A massive house fire prompted a heavy response from firefighters in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. (@dcfireems/X)

One firefighter fell into an elevator shaft but was quickly pulled to safety and was hospitalized as a precaution, FOX5 DC reported, citing D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. 

firefighters attend scene of house fire at night

A house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., was on fire twice within 24 hours. (@dcfireems/X)

No other injuries were reported, and the blaze was under control by late morning. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of Tuesday’s fire. 