Massive inferno engulfs $8.5M mansion near Obama residence in Washington, D.C.

A massive inferno ripped through a three-story mansion Tuesday morning in an upscale neighborhood in northwest Washington, D.C., just blocks away from the home of former President Barack Obama.

The blaze prompted nearby evacuations and a large emergency response in the Kalorama district, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, adding there was a separate fire at the same home Monday night caused by an accidental electrical issue.

The mansion was an unoccupied building undergoing renovations, authorities said. Public records show the six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom 1928 English Manor was purchased last month for $8.575 million.

While the first fire was contained to mostly one floor and required one truck to extinguish the blaze, Tuesday’s incident escalated to a two-alarm fire that became a "defensive operation using large outside streams," the fire department said. Approximately 20 vehicles and 100 firefighters responded to the blaze that engulfed every floor of the building, and both sides of the house were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities added that "there was a mayday that was resolved with the firefighter safe and uninjured."

One firefighter fell into an elevator shaft but was quickly pulled to safety and was hospitalized as a precaution, FOX5 DC reported, citing D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly.

No other injuries were reported, and the blaze was under control by late morning. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of Tuesday’s fire.