Suspect in murders of congressional intern and 17-year-old arrested months after shootings: official

The suspect accused of killing a congressional intern and then a 17-year-old girl has been arrested, according to officials.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. in Washington, D.C., and died after he was shot on June 30, police said. Days later on July 4, police said 17-year-old Zoey Kelley was killed in a fatal shooting.

One of the suspects in both shootings, 18-year-old Naqwan Lucas, has been arrested, a D.C. Courts spokesman told Fox News Digital.