U.S.

Suspect in murders of congressional intern and 17-year-old arrested months after shootings: official

Naqwan Lucas also accused in separate fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl days later in Washington, D.C.

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
New photos released of suspect in congressional intern's murder Video

Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym, whose son Eric was murdered in Washington, D.C., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her quest to get justice for her son and why she supports stricter crime laws for the youth. 

The suspect accused of killing a congressional intern and then a 17-year-old girl has been arrested, according to officials.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. in Washington, D.C., and died after he was shot on June 30, police said. Days later on July 4, police said 17-year-old Zoey Kelley was killed in a fatal shooting.

A photo of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym and his mother Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym in a side-by-side image with suspect Naqwan Lucas.

Tamara and Eric Tarpinian-Jachym (left) and suspect Naqwan Lucas (right). (Tamara Tarpinian-Jackym (left); Metropolitan Police Department (right))

One of the suspects in both shootings, 18-year-old Naqwan Lucas, has been arrested, a D.C. Courts spokesman told Fox News Digital.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
