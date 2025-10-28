Congressional intern murder suspect allegedly killed 17-year-old girl days after first shooting: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the men accused of killing a congressional intern in Washington, D.C., allegedly killed a teen girl just days later, according to police.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. in Washington, D.C., when he was shot on June 30, officials said. He died in a hospital the next day. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of 7th Street NW. On July 4, authorities said 17-year-old Zoey Kelley was killed in a fatal shooting.

After being named as a suspect in the murder of Tarpinian-Jachym, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday that Naqwan Lucas was also charged in the murder of Kelley. He was indicted on charges of premeditated first degree murder while armed.

Police responded to a "call for trouble" inside a Washington, D.C., home and found Kelley unconscious after suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Lucas has not yet been arrested and is still on the run.

Jailen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr. were both arrested in connection with the killing of Tarpinian-Jachym, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced in early September.

Lucas and Thomas have violent records in family court, Pirro said, noting that they are juveniles.

During a news conference in September, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said she's confident Lucas will be arrested.

"These two arrests, and a third one pending – I'm confident we'll get the third one – give Eric's loved ones some sense of peace as they continue to grieve a tremendous loss. Eric came to our city with a bright future ahead of him interning in a role where he served the public on Capitol Hill. He deserved an opportunity to return home safely to his family but was senselessly taken from his loved ones," Smith said.

Police said a woman and 16-year-old boy were shot but survived the July 1 shooting that left Tarpinian-Jachym dead.

In an earlier interview with Fox News Digital, Tamara Jachym, Tarpinian-Jachym's mother, said that police need to arrest the individuals responsible because "they will do it again."

"I think Eric felt safe. It was early at night. He was in a decent area and this happened. And it's a shame. And you know, Eric was the 85th victim and now we have an 86," she added, referring to the number of homicides in Washington, D.C., at the time.