Supreme Court to hear case on presidential immunity for Trump and more top headlines

HIGH STAKES – Supreme Court to hear case on presidential immunity for Trump. Continue reading …

'OUR RULES MATTER' – University president defends shutting down anti-Israel mob on Texas campus. Continue reading …

'DISGUSTING INSULT' – Biden sparks outrage after making sign of the cross at abortion rally. Continue reading …

'DISGRACEFUL EVASION' – Dem mayor ripped for China visit as city reels from crime, homelessness. Continue reading …

INTERNAL TURMOIL' – NYT keeps harsh spotlight on NPR 'crisis' on heels of whistleblower's claims of liberal bias. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'MAKING A MISTAKE' – Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate says Republicans should be doing more on health care. Continue reading …

ALL TIED UP – New poll shows Biden’s lead vanishing with Trump on trial. Continue reading …

‘ERRATIC’ BEHAVIOR – Secret Service agent on VP Harris' detail removed after physical fight while on duty. Continue reading …

CHARGES BROUGHT – Arizona alleged ‘fake electors’ who backed Trump in 2020 indicted by grand jury. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

THIS IS CNN – Ex-CNN stars Toobin, Stelter, Lemon have returned on the network in recent weeks. Continue reading …

'LOVES' ATTENTION –Fetterman's ex-aides fume over senator's support for Israel. Continue reading …

'THIS IS PERSONAL' – Experts react to Tennessee failing to pass a school choice bill in the state despite mounting momentum. Continue reading …

HATE SPEECH? – Jewish NYU professor sounds alarm on 'double standard' for anti-Israel protesters. Continue reading …







SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – Taylor Riggs of 'The Big Money Show' reveals her best investing advice. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Trump's stunning numbers in the swing states. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – Shocking number of full-time jobs lost over past 5 months. Continue reading …







PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - The pro-Hamas movement catching on at college campuses is 'filled with entitled kids.' Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The United States doesn't negotiate with terrorists. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Noa Tishby says floodgates opened for antisemitism on full display. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Panelists discuss whether elite northern schools will soon be forgotten. See video …









IN OTHER NEWS

'KILLER CLOWN' – Serial murderer's lawyer 'positive' he killed more victims, didn't hunt alone. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – From pop performers to popular pups, how well do you know our nation? Continue reading …

'IT'S MY LIFE' – Rock star's 35-year marriage doesn't 'need rules' to be successful. Continue reading …

DRAFT PREVIEW – 2024 NFL Draft: What you need to know. Continue reading …

LOOK WHO'S HERE – A very surprising visitor infiltrated New York City's Central Park this week. See video …

WATCH

EDEN YADEGAR – Columbia has proven to be a 'morally corrupt, broken institution.' See video …

PAM BONDI – Trump's gag order is 'ridiculous'. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"The pro-Hamas movement is catching on at college campuses coast to coast. It's moving faster than STDs. This is a new generation of activists who consider George Floyd a hero, and most of them think America is just downright racist. And now they're feeling emboldened because, as social liberals and left-wing radicals, they believe they're always going to have cover from the liberals who are running our colleges and universities."

– LAURA INGRAHAM







