JESSE WATTERS: The United States doesn't negotiate with terrorists

Fox News host Jesse Watters takes aim at the Biden administration and FBI Director Christopher Wray for their handling of anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the United States on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SPEAKER JOHNSON CALLS OUT CAMPUS ANTISEMITISM AS COLUMBIA'S ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS SHOUT AT, HECKLE HIM

JESSE WATTERS: Hundreds of radicals chant, "Death to America," and Chris Wray says they aren't monitored? Did any of these protesters sneak across the southern border? All this radical jihad from risky countries just … Biden let's [them] walk right in. They lose track of them and did they find their way to Arab spring break? Kind of a coincidence if you ask me, that Arab spring break just happened to blow up after Biden opened the border to the Muslim world and beyond. I have to take my shoes off when I go to the airport, but Johnny Jihad can just walk from Mexico to Texas, hop on a plane, and slip into the crowd on the Columbia quad.

FBI's not monitoring that? Anybody checking IDs, or is that still racist? Anybody following the money trail on this movement or are we just all tied up looking at Trump's books from 2016? BLM got away with this for three months because no one held them accountable. Same things happening here. You got to stop it before it spreads. Pretend it's like COVID, stop the spread.