POLITICS

Secret Service agent on VP Harris' detail removed from assignment after physical fight while on duty

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, called the incident a 'medical matter'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A U.S. Secret Service agent with Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after engaging in a physical fight with other agents while on duty Monday, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. 

The incident happened at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland while Harris was at the Naval Observatory, but didn’t delay her departure from the base, the Secret Service told Fox News Digital.  

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, called the incident a "medical matter," adding that the agency wouldn’t be commenting further. 

Vice President Kamala Harris

A Secret Service agent with Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after engaging in a physical fight, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," Guglielmi said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Secret Service members helping the president

FILE- The chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service called the incident a "medical matter" after an agent was removed from their assignment following a fight. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

He added, "The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned. The Vice President was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews.

"The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously. As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details." 

The agent, who had been acting "erratically," began punching the special agent in charge after getting on top of him, Real Clear Politics reported. 

Kamala Harris campaigns in South Carolina on the eve of the state's Democratic presidential primary

Harris wasn't delayed by the incident, the Secret Service said.  (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

The agent, who was handcuffed after the incident and treated by medical staff, had previously been a subject of concern by staff, the outlet reported.

