New poll shows Biden’s 2024 lead vanishing with Trump on trial

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows President Biden's slight lead over former President Trump vanishing despite Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City.

Trump's trial, related to the 34 counts of falsifying business records he's charged with, began last week with jury selection and moved into opening arguments this week. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The poll also found the presidential race to be in a dead heat with Biden and Trump tied at 46% support.

The two remain tied at 37% with the inclusion of independent presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (16%) and Dr. Cornel West (3%) and the Green Party's Jill Stein (3%).

Those numbers mark a significant closing of the gap for Trump, who trailed Biden 48%-45% in Quinnipiac's March poll. However, with the inclusion of Kennedy, West and Stein, Trump held a one-point lead over Biden 39%-38%.

Biden's job approval remained dismally low at 35% support, down from 37% in March, while 61% said they disapprove of his job performance, up from 59%.

Regarding the charges Trump faces in his ongoing New York trial, a plurality of 46% said they believe the former president did something illegal, while 45% said he didn't. However, 27% believe he did something unethical but not illegal, and 18% believe he did nothing wrong.

If Trump were to be convicted on the charges, 21% said they would be less likely to vote for him, 62% said it would not affect their vote and 15% said they would be more likely to vote for him.

Trump has argued the trial is pure politics, a "political persecution," and he maintains his innocence. The former president, the first ever to be a defendant in a criminal trial, vowed to "tell the truth" if he takes the stand.

He has also argued the trial is unfairly keeping him from the campaign trail, giving Biden an advantage.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

