LAURA INGRAHAM: The pro-Hamas movement catching on at college campuses is 'filled with entitled kids'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues that students participating in anti-Israel protests on college campuses live in a "natural state of entitlement and sloth" in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The pro-Hamas movement is catching on at college campuses coast to coast. It's moving faster than STDs. This is a new generation of activists who consider George Floyd a hero, and most of them think America is just downright racist. And now they're feeling emboldened because, as social liberals and left-wing radicals, they believe they're always going to have cover from the liberals who are running our colleges and universities.

Now, some of these activists are ignorantly just supporting Hamas, I mean, most of them don't even know what Hamas is. But some are vicious antisemites and others are just bored, and I think they're desperate to maybe find a girlfriend, boyfriend or just meaning in their lives. Students who work hard to be in school, most of them can't afford to be involved with this nonsense. They can't afford to skip classes or not study for exams and scream "from the river to the sea" on camera.

This angry campus occupation is filled with entitled kids, poorly raised, who live in a natural state of entitlement and sloth. Who needs classwork? Mommy and daddy will still flip me the keys to the Beamer. And they know that college officials are ideologically joined at the hip with them. So punishment? That's not going to be coming any time soon.

After all, remember it was Obama himself who encouraged young people to be community organizers. That was one of his final speeches that he gave as president. And they know they have campus and city law enforcement in a box.