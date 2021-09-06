State Department accused of trying to take credit for rescue of 4 Americans from Afghanistan

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

State Department trying to steal credit for rescue of 4 Americans from Afghanistan, organizer says: 'Total lie'

The organizer of a private mission to rescue an American mom, Mariam, and her three children from Afghanistan says the U.S. State Department is now trying to insert itself into the story of her evacuation, despite playing little to no role for much of the rescue effort.

Senior State Department officials on Monday announced that the "U.S. has facilitated the safe departure of four US citizens by overland route from Afghanistan. Embassy staff was present upon their arrival."

But those actually involved in the dangerous rescue operation say the State Department deserves little to no credit for Mariam's escape from Afghanistan.

Cory Mills and a private team of military veterans, drawing on funding by private donors including the Sentinel Foundation , led the effort to rescue Mariam and her three children from Afghanistan, where they had been left behind by the Biden administration , multiple sources with knowledge of Mariam's evacuation confirmed to Fox News.

The State Department's public posture about Mariam's rescue is "absolute nonsense," Mills told Fox News in an exclusive interview Monday. "The fact that they're spinning this, trying to take 100% credit when they didn't track this family, when they placated this family, when the mother, who was under extreme stress and extreme pressure, reached out to the State Department multiple times and got no help."

A State Department spokesperson, when asked whether the agency is overselling its role in Mariam's rescue, told Fox News in an email: "The Department assisted four Americans depart Afghanistan via an overland route on Monday. We provided guidance to them, worked to facilitate their safe passage, and Embassy officials greeted the Americans once they had crossed the border."

But Mills and others with knowledge of the operation say the State Department is exaggerating its role and had little to do with the rescue mission until the most dangerous part – getting Mariam and her children across the border – was completed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Newsom supporters outraised California recall backers ahead of election

Millions have been raised on both sides ahead of the final stretch of California 's recall election that could see first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom removed from office in a state that heavily leans blue.

With just a little over a week until the Sept. 14 contest, the state has received more than 5 million ballots out of 22 million sent to registered voters. The vote will give Republicans a chance to take back Sacramento since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

Fundraising by pro-and anti-recall groups, as well as the top candidates in the race, has topped $72 million, records show.

Ballot committees with a pro-Newsom stance have raised upwards of $49.5 million while those in favor raised $8.6 million as of July 31, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

The biggest anti-recall committee, Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom, raised the majority of funds with $46.3 million.

Much of the opposition against Newsom stems from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in which he has issued mandates requiring masks and public workers to be vaccinated. Those issues coincide with raging wildfires in Northern California, an expanding homelessness crisis, a spike in crime, and California's notoriously high taxes and cost of living that have prompted some residents and businesses to relocate elsewhere. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh to resign from firm, enter rehab after wife and son shot dead

The prominent South Carolina lawyer who was shot along a country road over the weekend, months after he found his wife and son shot and killed outside their home, is quitting his law firm and will enter rehab.

Alex Murdaugh, 53, was heading to Charleston when he was shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, S.C. on Saturday, authorities said. His car was stopped when a truck passed by before turning around and someone from inside opened fire, his lawyer said, citing information from Murdaugh's brother. He sustained a superficial wound to the head, authorities said.

In a statement, Murdaugh announced he was leaving his law firm and entering rehab following a "long battle that has been exacerbated these murders."

"The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated these murders," Murdaugh said in a statement sent to Fox News. "I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships."

It was unclear if Saturday's shooting was related to the double slaying of his wife and son. A family spokesperson said Murdaugh is expected to survive.

The shooting came months after Murdaugh found his wife , Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, both shot several times at their Colleton County home on June 7. They were both dead outside the home near dog kennels, authorities said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Rep. Mike Gallagher R-Wis., joined " Fox News Primetime" Monday to react to Biden's handling of Afghanistan.

"He [Biden] said al Qaeda has been decimated in Afghanistan—not true. He said our allies didn’t have concerns with the way in which this has been conducted—not true. He said Americans weren’t having trouble getting to the airport. Well obviously, we just left hundreds if not thousands of them behind. So, that was a massive lie," Gallagher said. "The foundation of our foreign policy has always been peace through strength. Well, the Biden doctrine is to sow chaos through weakness and weakness invites aggression and I fear we’ve only begun to see the aggression from our adversaries internationally because of this absolute disaster."

