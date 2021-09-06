NY Times mocked for piece on 'Biden doctrine' following Afghanistan exit: 'Is this a WH press release?'

The New York Times' became the focus of intense mockery over what was seen as a puff piece seemingly praising President Joe Biden's foreign policy, despite the debacle that took place amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

"From the chaotic finale in Afghanistan, a Biden Doctrine is emerging: a policy that avoids forever wars and nation-building, while uniting allies against authoritarian powers," The Times' Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker wrote on Twitter Sunday, promoting the piece by Helene Cooper, Lara Jakes, Michael D. Shear and Michael Crowley in his tweet and referencing The Times' apparent newly coined term to describe the foreign policy of the current administration.

LIBERAL MEDIA BLASTED FOR MOVING ON FROM AFGHANISTAN CRISIS: ‘THEIR BIAS IS DISGUSTING’

The U.S. ended its near 20-year involvement in Afghanistan on Aug. 31, withdrawing all troops as the Taliban cemented its control over the war-torn country. Biden faced intense criticism for his handling of the withdrawal and ultimately broke his promise not to leave until all Americans were safely evacuated. According to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, there are estimated to be around 100 Americans still left in the country, many of which, he claims, want to remain.

Critics took to social media to slam The Times, with one pointing out that U.S. allies have been highly critical of Biden's handling of Afghanistan, citing the U.K. Parliament voting to hold him in contempt and criticism from the potential replacement to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Armin Laschet.

NY TIMES CHANGES BIDEN HEADLINE THAT CLAIMED ‘NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO HEAR ABOUT’ HIS LATE SON BEAU

One critic suggested that the "Biden Doctrine" was actually surrendering to enemies of America, kowtowing to the world's dictators, and throwing U.S. allies under the bus, while another hinted that it was actually former President Trump's administration that was trying to accomplish the policy goals The Times claimed were the aims of the Biden administration.

PSAKI CLASHES WITH NYT'S MICHAEL SHEAR AS HE CHALLENGES BIDEN'S AFGHAN EXIT PLAN: ‘IT'S EASY TO PLAY BACKSEAT'

Some critics even suggested Baker's tweet sounded like it was coming directly from Biden.

"Is this a WH press release?" one critic wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times seemed quick to move on from its coverage of the administration's crisis in Afghanistan last week, dedicating its front page to other stories just eight days following the blast that killed 13 U.S. service members. It also joined other mainstream outlets in avoiding coverage of Biden's leaked phone call with the former Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, in which he urged Ghani to paint a perception of "stability" in the country.