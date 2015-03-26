Soldier killed, 2 wounded in Fort Bragg shooting

Officials say one soldier was shot and killed and two others wounded at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Fort Bragg Public Affairs Officer Col. Kevin Arata says a soldier from the 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade shot another member of the unit and then shot and wounded himself Thursday afternoon. He says a third soldier was also wounded.

Arata said the shooter has been taken into custody and that that no motive has been determined.

Arata said next of kin are being notified, and that special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command are looking into the shooting.

Fort Bragg is home to the 82nd Airborne Division, the 18th Airborne Corps and Special Operations Forces.