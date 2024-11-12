Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Virginia amusement park to open 'world's tallest and longest launched wing' roller coaster

The 'Rapterra' coaster, opening at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, features a 360-degree roll

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Take a 'ride' on the 'world's tallest and longest launched wing' roller coaster Video

Take a 'ride' on the 'world's tallest and longest launched wing' roller coaster

A new roller coaster will open at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, in 2025. The ride stands 145 feet tall and will reach a speed of 65 mph in four seconds, park officials announced.

The "world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster" will open next year at Kings Dominion, the Virginia-based amusement park announced.

"We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion… This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration," said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion's vice president and general manager, in a press release.

FLORIDA HOTEL OPENS OUTDOOR ICE SKATING RINK THAT WILL 'STAY FROZEN'

The Rapterra stands at 145 feet tall, stretching 3,086 feet long and can travel 65 mph in four seconds.

roller coaster Kings Dominion in Virginia

A new roller coaster will be opening in 2025 at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia.  (Kings Dominion )

"The ride then plummets into a dive loop, and navigates a series of thrilling aerial maneuvers, including an S-turn, a wing side, a flat spin, and airtime hill and a 360-degree raptor roll," the press release said.

A thrilling ride on the Rapterra lasts a total of three 89 second interventions before smoothly returning to the station.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A video concept provided by Kings Dominion shows the Rapterra's winged design, which positions riders on either side of the track. The coaster also features supporting gray columns and green tracks which creates loops, twists and rolls.

kings dominion roller coaster to open in 2025 in Virginia

The Rapterra stands at 145 feet tall, stretching 3,086 feet long and can travel 65 mph in four seconds. (Kings Dominion)

Kings Dominion is home to more than 60 rides, including 13 roller coasters covering 400 acres. 

The Rapterra is being constructed and going through testing but is planned to open during the 2025 season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Season passes start at $7 per month.

Kings Dominion theme park in Virginia

The Rapterra roller coaster will open at Kings Dominion during the 2025 season in honor of the park's 50th anniversary. (Kings Dominion )

Another popular amusement park, Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio, announced in September that it's opening a new roller coaster in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Named the Siren's Curse, the coaster will climb 160 feet into the air and will reach a speed of 58 mph, Fox News Digital reported. 