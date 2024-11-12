Virginia amusement park to open 'world's tallest and longest launched wing' roller coaster

The "world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster" will open next year at Kings Dominion, the Virginia-based amusement park announced.

"We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion… This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration," said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion's vice president and general manager, in a press release.

The Rapterra stands at 145 feet tall, stretching 3,086 feet long and can travel 65 mph in four seconds.

"The ride then plummets into a dive loop, and navigates a series of thrilling aerial maneuvers, including an S-turn, a wing side, a flat spin, and airtime hill and a 360-degree raptor roll," the press release said.

A thrilling ride on the Rapterra lasts a total of three 89 second interventions before smoothly returning to the station.

A video concept provided by Kings Dominion shows the Rapterra's winged design, which positions riders on either side of the track. The coaster also features supporting gray columns and green tracks which creates loops, twists and rolls.

Kings Dominion is home to more than 60 rides, including 13 roller coasters covering 400 acres.

The Rapterra is being constructed and going through testing but is planned to open during the 2025 season.

Season passes start at $7 per month.

Another popular amusement park, Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio, announced in September that it's opening a new roller coaster in 2025.

Named the Siren's Curse, the coaster will climb 160 feet into the air and will reach a speed of 58 mph, Fox News Digital reported.