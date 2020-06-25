Severe weather threat for Central US as heavy rain lingers on Gulf Coast, Saharan dust to arrive

Another wet day is on tap Thursday for portions of the Gulf Coast before dry conditions and a large cloud of Saharan dust that's blanketed the Caribbean reaches the region.

A stationary front draped across the Gulf Coast will act as a focal point for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Heavy rain and perhaps some localized flash flooding is possible across the western and central portion of the Gulf Coast, including the Houston area.

Dry conditions will move in as well as hotter temperatures this weekend.

Saharan dust cloud arrives



The Saharan dust will continue to move into the Gulf Coast over the next few days.

It’s one of the most impressive layers of dust we’ve ever seen moving into the U.S, and the results will be hazy skies, reduced visibility and poor air quality.

However, on the positive side, folks will be able to see some deeper oranges and reds as the sun sets because of dust particles in the atmosphere.

Severe weather threat in Northern Plains, Midwest



Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along a cold front charging across the Northern Plains on Thursday, and then into the Midwest and Great Lakes Friday.

Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats from these storms.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The region has seen several bouts of severe weather this month, including three tornadoes that touched down in northwest Minnesota last Thursday.

NWS Grand Forks warning coordination meteorologist Gregory Gust told the Grand Forks Herald that the area of northern North Dakota and Minnesota tend to see the most tornadoes in June, July, and August.

Temperatures ahead of the front will be 5-10 degrees above average.

Dangerous heat in California lingers through Saturday

The hot weather that's been baking the West Coast all week is sticking around a few more days.



Heat advisories remain posted for portions of Central and Northern California, where temperatures also are well above average through the next several days.

Temperatures as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal can be expected in the interior valleys of California.

