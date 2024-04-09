‘Scranton Joe’ losing blue-collar image with slew of celeb campaign gigs, insiders say, and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



'TONE DEAF' – 'Scranton Joe’ is losing his blue-collar image with slew of celeb campaign gigs: political insiders. Continue reading …

FIT FOR DUTY – GOP-led county infuriates Dems with plan to deputize private citizens. Continue reading …

'JUST STUNNED' – New twist revealed in murder of prominent Las Vegas attorney, wife gunned down at law firm. Continue reading …

FISA FIGHT – House advances renewal of controversial government surveillance tool. Continue reading …

HOLDING PATTERN – Latest career trend has workers resenting their job — but not leaving it. Continue reading …

POLITICS

NOTHING TO SAY – Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Gov. Whitmer mum on 'Death to America' chants. Continue reading …

SPLIT OPINIONS – Democrats lay out Israel-Hamas war concerns as Biden looks to strike balance during campaign. Continue reading …

LIFTING THE LID – Review of staff list at prominent liberal nonprofit reveals troubling anti-Israel bias. Continue reading …

CASH MONEY – Cruz hauls in big bucks as he faces bruising Senate re-election in Texas. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'CULTURAL SHIFT' – Biden's new diversity czar calls to destroy tradition, 'White dominance'. Continue reading …

SEE YA, SONIA – Supreme Court justice facing liberal media pressure to retire. Continue reading …

'STASI-LIKE' – UK lawmaker concerned about free speech sounds off on Scotland's new hate crime law. Continue reading …

REPUTATIONAL RISK? – Seattle pastor claims newspaper canceled Easter ad after CEO disapproved. Continue reading …

OPINION

MORGAN ORTAGUS – President Biden, ISIS-K is ramping up its terror. You must ramp up our response. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – $90,000 colleges, the toolbelt generation, and why high schools need a three-track system. Continue reading …

--

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The left is consumed by holding on to power by any means necessary. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Voters have had it with Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Journalism is dead. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The left is great at ignoring reality and its victims. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

SQUATTERS BUSTED – Five times squatters were booted after taking over homes. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – From bald eagles to bold Oscar snubs, how high does your knowledge soar? Continue reading …

'LIVING MANIFESTATION' – Country star believes 'God had a bigger purpose' for him. Continue reading …

MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB – Former No 1 golfer Jason Day talks about goals heading into Masters. Continue reading …

KICKING UP THEIR HEELS – These young Nigerian dwarf goats display a zest for life at the Nashville Zoo. See video …





WATCH

FORMER GOV. MIKE HUCKABEE – 'Stunning' that Biden doesn't 'care' Israel is under threat. See video …

SEN TIM SCOTT – Dems 'lost their minds because they're losing their voters.' See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"One big problem: Journalism is dead. It is buried. This is something that I accurately said back in 2007 or 2008, when the press turned into giddy cheerleaders for the anointed one, Barack Obama. Now, for almost every newsroom in America, they are not news, they are opinion, they are talk show hosts, they are radical leftist talk shows."

– SEAN HANNITY













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.