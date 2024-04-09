JESSE WATTERS: Voters have had it with Kamala Harris

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticizes Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership and questions her value to President Biden ahead of the 2024 election on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris was supposed to help win Biden the young and Black vote. At least that's what Biden thought when he picked her. But he is sleeping until noon while his base collapses and everyone's looking around and thinking, "Where's Kamala?" She's not looking for root causes at the border, and we know she's not building electric car charging stations.

Where is she? Well, after they pulled her off the college tour because of Hamas protesters, we found her hanging out with suburban White women from Bravo.

