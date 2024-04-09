Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas

Prominent Las Vegas attorney, his wife gunned down by fellow attorney who had terminal cancer: source

Joe Houston was terminally ill when he gunned down Dennis and Ashley Prince before he turned the gun on himself, Robert Eglet told Fox News Digital

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
A former law partner and close friend of Dennis Prince, the prominent Las Vegas attorney who was gunned down alongside his wife at his own law firm, shared new details about the tragic killing with Fox News Digital. 

Robert Eglet, who heads the trial team at Eglet Adams in Las Vegas, said he was a close friend of Dennis and his family for over 30 years.

He said he was "stunned" by the news. He said Joe Houston, the attorney accused of committing the heinous crime, had told him earlier in the week that he was terminally ill and dying from cancer. 

"Joe told me this not long before the shooting, that he was dying of terminal cancer. Makes me wonder if he felt like he had nothing to lose? I really don't know though, I can't make any sense of this all," Eglet said. 

Dennis Prince with his law firm's building in the back

Dennis Prince was killed in a shooting at his law firm in Las Vegas on Monday. His wife, Ashley Prince, was also killed. (Prince Law Group/Facebook)

Houston was reportedly representing his son in a custody dispute between his son and Dennis Prince's wife, Ashley Prince. Ashley Prince was Houston's ex-daughter-in-law, as first reported by FOX5 Vegas.

Houston allegedly pulled out a gun during a deposition at Prince Law Group on Monday. He allegedly shot and killed Dennis and Ashley Prince before turning the gun on himself. 

"I'm just devastated, just stunned, and it's hard for me to get my head around this," Eglet told Fox News Digital.

Eglet said Dennis was a father of three and shared a 6-month-old baby with Ashley. 

Dennis Prince with young boy

Attorney Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince, were gunned down during a child custody deposition on Monday in Las Vegas. Dennis Prince was remembered as a wonderful father to his three children. (Dennis Prince/Facebook)

"You know, it's just so tragic, I can't even put it into words. He was one of my closest friends for more than 30 years and was my business partner for more than 10 years," Eglet said. 

Houston's family released a statement to FOX5 Vegas asking the public to wait to draw conclusions until police have a chance to finish their investigation.

"Our family is in a state of profound shock and sadness at yesterday’s events. We ask for prayers and privacy as we try to navigate the coming days," a spokesperson for the family said. "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is still conducting their investigation and as that continues, speculation about details of the incident only serves to add trauma to our already grieving and overwhelmed families. We have full faith in Metro’s efforts and will leave all future comment to them as their investigation unfolds."

Eglet went on to tell Fox News Digital that the tragedy has shaken and devastated many in the law community. 

"To know a fellow colleague shot him, and his ex-daughter-in-law, and in front of his own son, I know all parties involved and this was just so out of character for Joe," Eglet explained.

Eglet said that he and Dennis both grew up in Vegas and that Dennis left a lasting impact on the community.

"We both grew up and worked in Vegas. He was a community leader and one of the finest trial lawyers in Nevada. But even beyond that, he was an amazing father. He loved being a dad and was one of the best," Eglet said. "He was, quite frankly, the best father I have ever seen." 

Dennis Prince in courtroom with young boy

Dennis Prince, a prominent Las Vegas attorney, was remembered as "an amazing father." Prince was killed, along with his wife, during a deposition at his law firm on Monday. The gunman was allegedly a fellow attorney.  (Dennis Prince Facebook)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford agreed.

"I’m devastated. Dennis Prince was not only a brilliant attorney, but he was also my former law partner and my friend," Ford wrote on X. "I can’t believe he’s gone. I’m extremely saddened by his and Ashley’s death, and my heart goes out to their families, especially their children."

Other law firms took to social media to share their condolences on the loss of the Vegas law pioneer.

"We lost a titan in the legal world today. Dennis Prince was widely considered a top 5 trial attorney in Nevada. One of our very best! A passionate seeker of justice. A warrior advocate for those fighting incredible odds," Burk Injury Lawyers wrote. "After one of my trials last last year, Dennis pulled me aside. He took the time to congratulate me and also encouraged me to try more cases. On that day, Dennis made me feel important. He was incredible like that. Due to the actions of a coward, children lost their parents. People lost their employer. Clients lost their lawyer. Colleagues lost their friend. This is so tragic, sad, disgusting and unnecessary." 

MyVegas Magazine shared a magazine cover photo featuring Dennis Prince and Eglet, writing: 

"In the wake of Dennis Prince’s tragic passing, we remember not only his legal prowess but also his incredible spirit and camaraderie in the workplace. His presence was a gift to us all, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. Our hearts ache for Ashley Prince’s family, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved them. May their memories be a source of comfort and strength during this difficult time."

MyVegas magazine cover featuring slain Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince

Dennis Prince (R) is pictured on the cover of MyVegas Magazine along with good friend Robert Eglet (L) and several other attorneys.  (MyVegas Magazine Facebook)

On Monday evening, the Prince Law Group released a statement about the shooting.

"With profound sadness, Prince Law Group would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with heartfelt messages of concern and sympathy over the tragic violence that occurred this morning in our offices. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families involved," the statement read.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet formally identified the victims of the shooting.

  • Scene of law firm shooting in Las Vegas
    Image 1 of 3

    Dennis and Ashley Prince were shot and killed inside Prince Law Group in Summerlin on Monday morning. (KTNV)

  • Police outside Prince Law Group
    Image 2 of 3

    A fellow Las Vegas attorney allegedly gunned the couple down before turning the gun on himself. (KTNV)

  • Heavy police presence at law firm in Las Vegas
    Image 3 of 3

    Police arrive at the scene of the shooting at Prince Law Group on Monday, April 8, 2024. (KTNV)

Las Vegas Police have confirmed the shooting, but offered few specific details.

"At some point during the deposition, the suspect got up and shot the two victims from across the table. The shooter died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," LVMPD wrote on X, formerly Twitter.