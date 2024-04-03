American Culture Quiz: From bald eagles to bold Oscar snubs, how high does your knowledge soar?

How well do you know birds of prey and box-office blockbusters?

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our national heritage, history, pop-culture and top personalities.

This week's quick tackles everything from "Star Wars" to sourdough essentials to the April assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Can you get all 8 questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The bald eagle —&nbsp;long a spiritual symbol for Native peoples —&nbsp;has also been the national emblem of the U.S. since which year?</h3><ul><li>1776</li><li>1780</li><li>1782</li><li>1802</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Making sourdough bread from scratch has been popular on social media. Which of these is its set of three main ingredients?</h3><ul><li>Flour, olive oil, water</li><li>Flour, water, salt</li><li>Flour, vegetable oil, baking soda</li><li>Flour, water, eggs</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The U.S. has how many official National Parks (congressionally designated protected areas operated by the National Park Service)?</h3><ul><li>50</li><li>63</li><li>133</li><li>225</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>John Wilkes Booth reportedly shouted this famous Latin phrase when he shot and killed President Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1965. What was it?</h3><ul><li>Carpe diem</li><li>Semper fidelis</li><li>Pluribus unum</li><li>Sic semper tyrannis</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Millions of daffodils bloom in New York City each spring. In the hours after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the flower growers of which nation gave the bulbs to the city?</h3><ul><li>France</li><li>Israel</li><li>Switzerland</li><li>Netherlands</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What movie beat out mega-smash hit "Star Wars" and won the 1978 Oscar for Best Picture? (Famed film critic Roger Ebert called it an "unthinkable" snub.)</h3><ul><li>"Saturday Night Fever"</li><li>"Smokey and the Bandit"</li><li>"Annie Hall"</li><li>"Close Encounters of the Third Kind"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"The Simpsons" is the longest-running sitcom in American television history. What year did it debut?</h3><ul><li>1985</li><li>1989</li><li>1991</li><li>1997</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Patriots' Day is an annual legal holiday or special observance day in six U.S. states, on the third Monday of April. It commemorates the first battle of what conflict?</h3><ul><li>Revolutionary War</li><li>Civil War</li><li>Vietnam War</li><li>World War II</li></ul></section>



