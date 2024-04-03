Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

American Culture Quiz: From bald eagles to bold Oscar snubs, how high does your knowledge soar?

This week: How much do you know about a classic American emblem, a stunning Oscar snub and more?

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
American culture quiz with bald eagle

Try this new American Culture Quiz. Can you get all eight questions right? (Getty Images/iStock)

How well do you know birds of prey and box-office blockbusters?

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our national heritage, history, pop-culture and top personalities. 

This week's quick tackles everything from "Star Wars" to sourdough essentials to the April assassination of Abraham Lincoln. 

Can you get all 8 questions right? 

App users: Click here to get the quiz.


To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here. 

*****

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital) 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.