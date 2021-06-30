Texas Lyft driver gets shot at after picking up passenger at apartment complex

A Lyft driver in Texas and his passenger escaped injury early Wednesday after an unidentified gunman opened fire on the vehicle as it left an apartment complex, authorities said.

The 29-year-old male driver was pulling out of the apartment complex near NE Loop 410 and Broadway on San Antonio’s Northside when he heard gunshots ring out and strike his vehicle, San Antonio police told Fox News via email.

He had just picked up the passenger, a juvenile girl, when the incident unfolded, police said. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

The driver pulled over at a gas station and found the bullets had pierced the vehicle’s back bumper and popped a rear tire, police said.

No suspects have been arrested or identified as of Wednesday morning.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting as the investigation continues.