Republican National Convention Day 2 to begin as GOP rallies around Trump, Vance and more top headlines

FRONT ROW TO HISTORY: From the floor to the studios, Fox News is live in Milwaukee keeping you up to date on all the action at the Republican National Convention. Follow along for more.

'POOR TASTE' – Trump campaign turns tables on Biden team’s reaction to JD Vance after VP announcement. Continue reading …

QUESTIONS REMAIN – FBI investigates assassination attempt on former President Trump. Continue reading …

‘AMERICA IS NOT…’ – Former presidential candidate riles Democratic elite with one line from RNC speech. Continue reading …

'I’VE ANALYZED THE VIDEO' – Former FBI task force officer stunned by Trump shooter's assassination attempt. Continue reading …

MAJOR MONEY – Musk to reportedly donate $45,000,000 per month to help Trump win back the White House. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

PARTY UNITY – Trump's former primary rival in Republican convention spotlight day after JD Vance picked as VP. Continue reading …

'RAGS TO RICHES' – JD Vance brings a wealth of experience from Silicon Valley to the campaign, White House. Continue reading …

HIGH HOPES – Vice President Harris congratulates JD Vance, mentions 'that the two can meet' at a potential VP debate. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Biden insists Trump 'dividing the country' amid calls for unity and lowering the ‘temperature’ in politics. Continue reading …

CROSSING THE AISLE – Biden reveals what he said to Trump on the phone call after assassination attempt. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

-

MEDIA

'WHAT'S WITH YOU GUYS?' – Biden gets testy with NBC's Lester Holt over unfavorable media coverage. Continue reading …

'HISTORY WILL TELL' – Photographer who took epic image of Trump’s reaction to assassination attempt isn’t ready to call it 'iconic.' Continue reading …

HEATED RHETORIC – Biden claimed Trump would be 'dictator,' 'Putin's puppy' the day before assassination attempt. Continue reading …

LOOKING AHEAD – JD Vance, once a Never Trumper, is the VP pick to shape MAGA’s future. Continue reading …

'DANGEROUS VIRUS' – Van Jones condemns Trump's VP pick as a ‘horror on the world stage.’ Continue reading …



-

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Trump wins pile up as Republican convention begins. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Mitch McConnell's last mission as ‘Leader.’ Continue reading …

-

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – JD Vance is dedicated to the forgotten men and women. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump assassination attempt was a colossal security failure. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – JD Vance tells Hannity about Trump asking him to be his VP. See video …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

'ALREADY HISTORIC' – Trump flag photo joins pantheon of images that capture American resolve, erase political divides. Continue reading …

FAMILY BUSINESS – Parents of Trump rally shooter are registered Pennsylvania professional counselors, records show. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on a summer breeze, a summer Olympian and a tough man for all seasons. Take the quiz here …

WINNER! – Dodgers' star snags 2024 Home Run Derby title as Bobby Witt Jr. misses swing-off by mere feet. Continue reading …

HOW COOL – This porcupine in Baltimore, Maryland, knows exactly how to escape the summer heat. See video …



-

WATCH

REP. NANCY MACE – Congress should pass a bill providing Secret Service for presidential candidates. See video …

BEN SHAPIRO – JD Vance is a real ‘bulldog’ on behalf of Trump. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

-

-

