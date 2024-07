American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on a summer breeze, a summer Olympian and a tough man for all seasons

The lyrics "July is dressed up and playing her tune" appear in "Summer Breeze," a Top 10 smash in 1972 for which of these mellow-gold hitmakers? Hall & Oates

Seals & Crofts

Simon & Garfunkel

Starsky & Hutch Interstate 95 passes through a third of all the states in the continental U.S. — true or false? True

False Which U.S. president had two sons killed fighting for the U.S. Army in Europe? (The boys are buried side by side at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.) Calvin Coolidge

Ulysses S. Grant

William McKinley

Theodore Roosevelt One of these funny "Friends" shocked fans recently with comments about the sitcom's live studio audience. "It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," said which actor? Matt LeBlanc (Joey)

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)

David Schwimmer (Ross) Silican-born Teressa Bellissimo is a legend in food lore as the inventor of which treasured American culinary creation? Meatballs

Buffalo wings

Hot fudge sundaes

Chicago deep-dish pizza Given his mythic toughness, most people are afraid to call Chuck Norris by which of these names — his real first name? Arthur

Carlos

Charles

Edward Which American city, widely known for its love of a fearsome mammal, is actually named for the native word for "striped skunk," according to local historians? Chicago

Newark

Anchorage

Tuscaloosa U.S. Olympian Bruce Jenner, known now as Caitlyn Jenner, rose to fame by winning a gold medal in what event at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal? Fencing

Marathon

Decathlon

Water polo

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States. This week's quiz is headlined by a summer breeze, a summer Olympian and an American tough man for all seasons.

It also includes questions about the surprising international origin of an all-American culinary treasure and a dynastic American family that sacrificed two sons for the cause of freedom. Can you get all 8 questions right in the quiz above? Give it a try!

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)