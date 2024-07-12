American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on a summer breeze, a summer Olympian and a tough man for all seasons

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The lyrics "July is dressed up and playing her tune" appear in "Summer Breeze," a Top 10 smash in 1972 for which of these mellow-gold hitmakers?</h3><ul><li>Hall & Oates</li><li>Seals & Crofts</li><li>Simon & Garfunkel</li><li>Starsky & Hutch</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Interstate 95 passes through a third of all the states in the continental U.S. —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president had two sons killed fighting for the U.S. Army in Europe? (The boys are buried side by side at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.)</h3><ul><li>Calvin Coolidge</li><li>Ulysses S. Grant</li><li>William McKinley</li><li>Theodore Roosevelt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>One of these funny "Friends" shocked fans recently with comments about the sitcom's live studio audience. "It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," said which actor?</h3><ul><li>Matt LeBlanc (Joey)</li><li>Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)</li><li>Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)</li><li>David Schwimmer (Ross)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Silican-born Teressa Bellissimo is a legend in food lore as the inventor of which treasured American culinary creation?</h3><ul><li>Meatballs</li><li>Buffalo wings</li><li>Hot fudge sundaes</li><li>Chicago deep-dish pizza</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Given his mythic toughness, most people are afraid to call Chuck Norris by which of these names —&nbsp;his real first name?</h3><ul><li>Arthur</li><li>Carlos</li><li>Charles</li><li>Edward</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American city, widely known for its love of a fearsome mammal, is actually named for the native word for "striped skunk," according to local historians?</h3><ul><li>Chicago</li><li>Newark</li><li>Anchorage</li><li>Tuscaloosa</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>U.S. Olympian Bruce Jenner, known now as Caitlyn Jenner, rose to fame by winning a gold medal in what event at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal?</h3><ul><li>Fencing</li><li>Marathon</li><li>Decathlon</li><li>Water polo</li></ul></section>

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States. This week's quiz is headlined by a summer breeze, a summer Olympian and an American tough man for all seasons.

It also includes questions about the surprising international origin of an all-American culinary treasure and a dynastic American family that sacrificed two sons for the cause of freedom. Can you get all 8 questions right in the quiz above? Give it a try!

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)