MILWAUKEE— The Trump campaign is pushing back after President Biden immediately took to social media to blast Trump’s newly chosen candidate for Vice President, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Shortly after Vance was announced as Trump’s candidate, the Biden campaign posted on X along with a fundraising link, "Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich."

Trump 2024 Deputy Communications Director Caroline Sunshine took issue with that attack in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"I think that response, given the events that have transpired in this country where President Trump had an assassination attempt on his life, for the sitting U.S. president to be calling for anything other than unity, but instead using this opportunity to attack President Trump's new vice presidential nominee, go after him on policy, it seems really out of touch, really in poor taste," Sunshine said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

Sunshine continued, "It's very clear that Joe Biden is not the person who can unify this country, as evidenced by that statement."

Democrats wasted no time going after Vance, with many labeling the Ohio Republican as an "extremist."

"Trump has selected far-right MAGA extremist JD Vance as his running mate. Vance is a 2020 election denier, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access," Biden-Harris HQ, the Democrat's official 2024 campaign account, posted on X after the announcement.

WHO IS TRUMP'S RUNNING MATE JD VANCE?

Conservatives on social media, including Trump adviser Stephen Miller, criticized Biden for the way the campaign is going after Vance.

"The staffers at Biden HQ are continuing to use wildly inflammatory rhetoric less than 2 days since an assassin nearly killed President Trump," Miller wrote. "Will no one succeed in getting them to tamp down their rhetoric?

Biden, in his address to the nation on Sunday, said, "Let's remember here in America, our unity is the most elusive of all goals right now," Biden said in an address to the nation on Sunday. "Nothing is more important for us now than standing together. We can do this."

The Biden campaign pointed Fox News Digital to a comment on a press call Monday from spokesperson TJ Ducklo: "President Biden, Vice President Harris have never shied away from laying bare the stakes of this election. And that, in our view, is not at odds with the effort that both are leading to sort of restore civility to our politics, and to unite this country."