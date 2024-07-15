Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: We were seconds away from a live execution of a presidential frontrunner

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
 Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to former President Trump's brush with death at his Butler, Pa. rally on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the failed assassination attempt against former President Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: We were seconds away from a live execution of a presidential frontrunner and the Secret Service director isn't being fired, isn't resigning, and promises it won't happen again. 

JOURNALIST WHO WITNESSED TRUMP SHOOTING RECOUNTS MOMENT HE RAISED HIS FIST IN DEFIANCE 

How do we know her internal investigation isn't going to be a cover-up? This woman destroyed her texts from Jan. 6 and blew up the White House cocaine. Congressional Republicans are calling for a House select committee on the assassination attempt of Donald Trump 

Take this out of the hands of the feds and conduct hearings under oath on live television. Bring in the counter snipers. Bring in Cheatle. Bring in Crooks’ pop. "Primetime" promises you we will never let them cover this up. 

