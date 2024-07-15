Tim Scott delivers rousing RNC speech after Trump assassination attempt: 'Devil came to Pennsylvania'

MILWAUKEE — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott delivered a rousing speech on the opening night of the Republican National Convention, focusing his attention on how God saved former President Trump during the assassination attempt on Saturday.

"Our God still saves. He still delivers, and he still sets free. Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle," Scott said. "But an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared."

Trump came within inches of his life on Saturday during a rally where a shooter opened fire at the 45th president. While addressing the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania , on Saturday evening, before he was ushered out, Trump appeared to yell "Fight!" while giving a fist pump to the crowd to indicate he was OK.

Trump was seen abruptly grabbing his right ear before ducking and hitting the floor onstage. Secret Service personnel quickly surrounded Trump before they escorted him off the stage, his right ear covered in blood. The assassination attempt claimed the life of one rallygoer, identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a retired volunteer fire chief who died protecting his family.

The shooter, who was killed by the Secret Service, has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. No motive has yet been released.

"If you didn't believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now," he added.

The senator also took issue with President Biden during his speech, saying he's "asleep at the wheel."

"You see, America, this is a difficult time for our nation. Inflation is crushing families, illegal immigration is crushing American workers, failing schools and victimhood culture are crushing our poorest kids. And the weakness of the commander in chief has invited world wars all around our world. Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel, and we're heading over a cliff," Scott said.

Scott's speech comes the same day Trump announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 ticket.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump announced on his Truth Social platform Monday afternoon.