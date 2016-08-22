Prosecutor: Father charged in girl's death fails drug test

A prosecutor says a Tennessee man accused of fatally shooting his 11-year-old daughter has failed a drug test after bonding out of jail.

Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley tells news outlets that he was notified of Timothy Batt's failed drug screen Friday and has filed a motion to revoke Batts' bond.

Batts posted bond just days after being arrested on reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, false reporting and other charges in Timea Lashay Batts' death.

Batts told detectives that he shot his daughter thinking she was an intruder after she came home from school Aug. 8.

He originally told police that his daughter had told him she had been shot after school.

Batts was placed on a supervised bond, meaning he must be drug tested every week.