Pro-choice activists turn on Pelosi; Doctors slam Biden official's 'gender-affirming' care claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE - Pro-choice activists turn the tables on Nancy Pelosi after she urges them to "mobilize." Continue reading …

NO ROOM FOR DISSENT - Doctors slam Biden official's "gender-affirming" care claim, say many are terrified to speak. Continue reading …

JIMMY CARTER 2.0 - Residents from Biden's home state sound off on skyrocketing gas prices as inflation continues to surge. Continue reading …

SUPREME PROTEST - Liberal activists plan to target all 6 GOP-appointed SCOTUS justices' homes for "Walk-by Wednesday." Continue reading …

DITCHING HOLLYWOOD - "Little House on the Prairie" star says she doesn't miss city life. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TIGHT THREE-WAY RACE - Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette gain significant ground as support for David McCormick dips in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for U.S. Senate. Continue reading …

KEEP IT 'PEACEFUL’ - White House press secretary Jen Psaki doubled down on President Biden’s stance regarding abortion protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Continue reading …

‘INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE’ - Senator Josh Hawley demands Attorney General Merrick Garland take action against vandal 'pro-abortion activists.' Continue reading …

‘TOP DOMESTIC PRIORITY’ - President Biden laid out his plan to tackle inflation, claiming that his policies will "help, not hurt," while warning against GOP plans. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

CONSTITUTION ‘CORRUPTED’ - MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell slams 'corrupted' U.S. Constitution as 'much weaker document than we thought.' Continue reading …



LIBERALS WAIL - The news that Elon Musk would reinstate former President Trump’s Twitter account sent shock waves through Twitter, especially from leftists. Continue reading …

LIBERAL MEDIA HAS HISTORY - Pro-choice protests the latest in liberal media’s history of defending violence by left-wing activists. Continue reading …

BEHAR: PROTESTS ‘GOOD LESSON’ - Joy Behar says protests outside Alito's home ‘good lesson’ for him on how it feels to lose ‘freedom of choice.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox host highlighted President Biden saying GOP is to blame for increasing inflation while refusing to acknowledge the role his policies have played. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Fox host argues incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is furious at America, despite her ample privilege. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – Fox host responded to President Biden professing plan to mitigate inflation and how economic state is putting Americans through financial hardship. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox host tore into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's policies that led to the city's "decline and decay." Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NEBRASKA SHOCKER - Trump pick underperforms in GOP gubernatorial primary. Continue reading …

EX-PRESIDENT TESTED – Trump-backed Rep. Alex Mooney won a congressional primary in West Virginia in a battle with fellow Republican Rep. David McKinley. Continue reading …

POETIC JUSTICE? - A South Carolina man accused of strangling his girlfriend died of a heart attack while burying her in their yard. Continue reading …

THEY’RE OUT THERE - Congress is set to hold the first open hearing on UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, in more than 50 years next week. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"It's all the Republicans' fault. You see, Joe creates problems and blames Republicans for not fixing them. But if you're stupid, which Joe Biden thinks you are, you'll agree and blame Republicans too."

- JESSE WATTERS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.