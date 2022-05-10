Liberals wail after Musk says he would reinstate Trump on Twitter: ‘This hellsite could become even worse’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The news that Elon Musk would reinstate former President Trump’s Twitter account sent shock waves through Twitter, especially in leftist corners of the social media platform.

Leftists including Keith Olbermann, Dean Obeidallah and others reacted viciously to the thought that the brash 45th president could be allowed back on Twitter.

During an interview with The Financial Times on Tuesday, Elon Musk, the potential new owner of Twitter, claimed Twitter was wrong to ban Trump and that once his ownership of the company is finalized, he would reverse the ban.

Speaking to the outlet at its "Future of the Car" conference, the Tesla CEO stated, "Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump."

ELON MUSK SETS INTERNET ON FIRE WITH CRYPTIC TWEET ABOUT DYING 'UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES'

He added that he thought the ban was a "mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

In addition, Musk claimed, "I would reverse the permanent ban. I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?"

It’s also up in the air whether Trump would choose to return to Twitter. He previously expressed his intentions to post exclusively on his own social media site "Truth Social" going forward, telling Fox News, "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH."

Though the mere thought that the man who could own Twitter someday may reinstate Trump’s account made liberals screech.

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah made multiple tweets about the news. In the first he wrote, "BREAKING: Elon Musk Says he Would Reverse Twitter's 'Morally Wrong' Ban of Donald Trump - in other words South African Musk is okay with terrorist attacks on the US Capitol to overturn American elections. That is why Trump was banned."

In another, he wrote, "Of course Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump back on Twitter despite Trump using Twitter to plot his Jan 6 terrorist attack. Musk does not care about the USA. He is South African. He then moved to Canada. The US is just a place for him to use to make $ until he returns home."

Lefty firebrand Keith Olbermann tweeted, "At #FTCar conference @elonmusk says the Twitter ban on Trump was a ‘morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme’ which he'll rescind. This again proves whatever intelligence, cunning or skill is required to get really rich, it is NOT transferable to the rest of your life."

TWITTER USERS MOCK WAPO'S CLAIM WOMEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR WILL SUFFER MOST FROM ELON MUSK TWITTER BUYOUT

"What’s important is the world’s richest man unilaterally decide to platform the world’s most dangerous man," Condé-Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski tweeted.

Rolling Stone’s Twitter account shared their article about the news with the caption, "This hellsite could become even worse."

Occupy Democrats’ accounted tweeted, "BREAKING: Elon Musk announces that he will reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban because it was a ‘morally bad decision’ and ‘alienated a large part of the country’ — paving the way for Trump to use the platform for another deadly insurrection."

"RT IF YOU SUPPORT BANNING TRUMP!" the account added.

"Everyone who finances Elon Musk’s deal is paying a premium to give insurrection-inciter Donald Trump his voice back, and they will own the consequences," RanttMedia president Ahmed Baba tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And leftist political organizer Max Berger tweeted out a mock headline of the news story, writing, "World’s richest man says he’ll let insurrectionists use Twitter to foment violent anti-democratic coups."