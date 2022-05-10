Expand / Collapse search
Hannity: Biden has 'no plan' to curb inflation and it's not transitory

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity discusses the Biden administration’s policies that have put America into serious economic decline on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity responded to Biden professing "a plan" to mitigate inflation and how the current economic state of our nation is putting Americans through financial hardship on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY:  I'm screaming at the TV. How have they helped Joe now, since Joe has clearly lost any ability to communicate because of his cognitive decline? Allow me to try to translate for him. There's no plan to curb inflation. By the way, it's not transitory either. There's no plan to lower gas prices. There's no plan to spur on economic growth. Or, as Bloomberg reported, quote, "Inside the administration, there is a sense of frustration, doom and some say magical thinking about inflation." 

Magical thinking? We're now on the verge of what is a devastating recession coupled with record-setting inflation. And of course, on top of that, a supply chain crisis and gas prices. Yep. They just hit a brand new record high along with diesel prices. Now the stock market is plunging right before our eyes. Fortunes, I mean, fortunes are being lost by the middle class in this country and people on fixed incomes in this country. That means their pensions, retirement funds, 401Ks, they're getting wrecked in the market. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden stated that tackling the rising prices is his top domestic priority and accused Republicans of not having a plan to fight inflation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There's a nationwide shortage of baby formula, and the White House is thinking about the economy in a magical way. Well, it's time for heads to roll. Joe's economic and energy policies, they're nothing but a complete and utter disaster. Biden's inflation is now costing you the average American, the average American household over $5,200 annually. 

And new numbers out today show the average American is paying $2,000 more per year just for gasoline. But nothing is going to change because the Democratic Party is ruled by socialists that are all part of this religious climate alarmist cult, and they will never retreat from their radical agenda.

