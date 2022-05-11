Ingraham: Lightfoot's city 'is bleeding people' — literally and figuratively

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tore into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's policies that led to the city's "decline and decay" on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Lori Lightfoot is one of the most repugnant and disgraceful people in elected office today. That a woman with such disregard for her own constituents serving as mayor of Chicago, one of our great American cities, is itself shocking. As an unrepentant radical, her policies precipitated Chicago's decline and decay. The city is bleeding people, literally and figuratively. People are up and leaving in their record numbers of its residents are becoming victims of crime. As much as Chicagoans love the summer on the lake, and who doesn't love the Bears, the Cubs, the restaurants, the architecture? They're not going to stay if their home becomes unlivable. Chicago under Lightfoot is slowly turning into Detroit. But you'd never know the situation is urgent if you're listening to her.

…

Her city is being ripped apart by violence, drug overdoses and despair, and she's on Twitter issuing a call to arms, urging people to fight back, if the court reverses Roe, it's going to be the end of the world. Only radical, out-of-touch activists like Lightfoot would try to sow confusion about the court's draft opinion to distract residents from her own pitiful performance. Over Mother's Day weekend alone, at least 18 people were shot. Four were killed, including the heinous attack on 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley Friday night that has left him clinging to life in intensive care.